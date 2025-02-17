'ODDARCHII' developed a solution that dramatically improves the quantity calculation of building materials

Innovate traditional, hand-driven, long work processes with AI technology

Compared to traditional business services, AchiX-AI reduces time required to 10%

ODDARCHII is a startup that has developed a solution that dramatically improves the efficiency of calculating the quantity of building materials. It was established by CEO Oh Mi-yeun (34) in May 2024.CEO Oh chose the path of start-up based on his 9 years of experience in construction site, planning team, and IT TFT at Group D construction company as an architect. She completed a master's course in architecture with a mindset of enjoying in-depth learning and challenges, and acquired the latest technology trends through the KAIST AI management course.Under the identity of "looking at the architectural world through a unique perspective," ODDARCHII is carrying out the mission of "human and organizations achieving greater results in the architectural industry and providing a better residential and office environment."ODDARCHII intends to solve the long-standing pain points of the construction industry by innovating traditional manual-based long work processes through AI technology to minimize human error and shorten the work period. It is currently making a leap into a global architectural AI company that is planning to develop AchiY-AI, AchiZ-AI, and robot technology, starting with AchiX-AI, as well as domestic and foreign patent holdings.AchiX-AI is a solution that uses AI to dramatically streamline the work of calculating the quantity of building materials. Through this solution, ODDARCHII's construction service is provided."Compared to traditional business services, AchiX-AI leverages architectural AI programs to reduce time to 10 percent. It is characterized by maximizing efficiency and significantly improving human error."ODDARCHII plans to actively utilize KAIST's networking for marketing. "In March 2025, Professor KAIST and I will attend the NVIDIA GTC Global Developer Conference and network with the Silicon Valley AI and VC industries. In addition, we secured the opportunity to participate in the Japan International Demo Day in the second half of 2025 through the 4th Under Women in cooperation with Cartier Women's Start-up Initiative. We are also establishing a Japanese corporation for business collaboration with Japanese companies. Recently, it was selected as AWE US Embassy Seoul Nuleep 2025 and is preparing to participate in Select US Demo Day in the first half of the year. As such, we plan to expand our B2B business based on various global linkage programs and human networks in the architecture industry."How did CEO Oh come to start his own business? "The construction industry has become challenged by the fact that the IT conversion rate remains at about 6% compared to other industries. I started my own business because I felt the need to strengthen global competitiveness by utilizing AI. I want to increase the capabilities of the K architecture industry in the global market through the convergence of architecture and construction and IT fields called Contech and PropTech."After the start-up, CEO Oh said, "I can feel the overwhelming feeling that the theory that I dreamed of is being realized according to the implementation of program technology," adding, "It makes me feel more that I am doing what I have to do in synergy with my team members who think similarly in the same industry. It is fun and happy to work as a reward to create a new world for the development of the architectural industry in a changing world."ODDARCHII is currently working with experts such as Development A Team, Development B Team, and architectural engineers. Regarding the future plans, CEO Oh said, "We will secure stable Cash Flow through the launch of successive programs such as AchiY-AI and AchiZ-AI, and actively reinvest in R&D.""In addition to expanding into civil, landscaping, machinery, and electrical fields and construction industries, we plan to expand our solutions to highly scalable areas such as steel, manufacturing, and shipbuilding based on CAD, and also to enter the architectural robotics technology field. One of the social values that ODDARCHII seeks is to hire career-interrupted women and working mothers so that they can continue their career in their major fields. We want to create an environment where women can work as much as they want."ODDARCHII was selected as a preliminary start-up package project of the Korean Women's Venture Association in recognition of the item. The preliminary start-up package is a project that supports the successful start-up commercialization of prospective entrepreneurs who are preparing to start a business with fresh ideas and technologies. Selected prospective entrepreneurs are provided with commercialization funds and education and mentoring necessary in the process of preparing and implementing a start-up.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com