[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation's Youth Global Launchpad Program] 276 Holdings, a service provider of the SME financing platform FlowPoint

In-geun Shin, CEO of 276 Holdings



Shifting business financing from a loan-based model to a distribution-based approach

A financial service that procures raw materials on behalf of businesses and receives payment later

276 Holdings is the service provider of FlowPoint, an electronic accounts receivable management and SME financing platform. It was founded in December 2019 by CEO In-geun Shin (37).Shin said, "276 Holdings is committed to fintech innovation by leveraging accounts receivable to provide SMEs and self-employed individuals with more flexible and efficient financial solutions."276 Holdings operates FlowPoint, a platform that digitizes accounts receivable exchanged between SMEs through commercial transactions, analyzing and assessing them for use in financial solutions. FlowPoint converts traditional paper-based sales contracts into electronic accounts receivable, enabling businesses to manage payments and transfers online. Its core financial service, FlowPay, provides short-term purchase financing for businesses facing raw material procurement challenges."FlowPay approaches business financing with a distribution-based model rather than traditional loans. Instead of providing direct loans, it supplies raw materials on behalf of businesses and receives payment later. This model allows businesses to access financing only when needed, and once an initial supply agreement is in place, additional orders can be fulfilled immediately, ensuring fast and efficient transactions. FlowPay serves as an alternative business financing solution that can be used alongside traditional bank loans. It is specifically designed for small businesses that are often overlooked by conventional financial institutions and corporate credit rating systems. From the outset, we select funding recipients from a different perspective by analyzing real transaction-based accounts receivable and B2B relationships. As a result, we create new business opportunities for financially underserved SMEs while also fostering a new corporate investment market within the financial sector."276 Holdings utilizes digital advertising and social media campaigns for marketing. It also collaborates with external corporate loan specialists and businesses to expand its service reach. CEO Shin emphasized, "Given the nature of business financing, direct engagement with company representatives has proven to be the most effective. Our executives, who have extensive industry networks, along with our dedicated sales team, focus on face-to-face sales activities."Since securing seed funding in 2020, 276 Holdings has successfully raised KRW 1.2 billion over three rounds, including a Pre-Series A bridge round in 2024. These investments have fueled the development of the online platform and contributed to revenue growth. Currently, the company is preparing for a Series A funding round. Its investors include MAGNA Investment, Korea Social Investment Foundation, InfoBank, Sopoong Ventures, and Sui Generis Partners.How Did CEO In-geun Shin Start His Business? "While working at a large trading company, I recognized the growing demand and necessity for accounts receivable securitization among businesses. This realization led me to co-found and operate my first startup—a P2P service utilizing electronic promissory notes as part of accounts receivable financing. Drawing from this experience, expertise, and corporate network, I eventually launched my second startup. Many SMEs struggle with working capital turnover, and I saw an opportunity to address this challenge with a new business model that differed from conventional approaches. Leveraging the extensive corporate network I had built through my previous ventures, I was able to generate immediate sales revenue from the early stages of the new company. At that time, we operated with just a three-person team, yet we were able to reach breakeven relatively quickly. About seven months after founding the company, we publicly introduced our core business model, which laid the foundation for our current operations, and successfully secured seed funding."276 Holdings is comprised of a team of 11 members, with the majority focused on online platform development and planning. "In addition, we have dedicated teams for business strategy and sales operations. Excluding the 30% of newly recruited employees, most of our team members have been working together in our core business areas for four to five years without significant turnover, ensuring continuity and expertise in our operations."Regarding future plans, Shin stated, "Our goal over the next three to five years is to expand the fintech ecosystem and establish a sustainable revenue model. We aim to scale FlowPay as a short-term financial support service for both consumers and SMEs, securing a larger market share in the process."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com