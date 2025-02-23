[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation’s Youth Global Launchpad Program] Gole Robotics, a developer and service provider of construction robots for on-site operations

Dongmin Lee, CEO of Gole Robotics



Launching "The Wero," a specialized brand for nighttime material transport at construction sites

Secured KRW 6.9 billion in cumulative investments, bringing total funding to approximately KRW 10 billion, including government support programs

Gole Robotics is a company that develops and deploys construction robots for on-site operations. It was founded in August 2023 by CEO Dongmin Lee (36).Lee, who majored in architectural engineering, worked in the construction industry for 10 years before launching the company. "I've always loved building things, and my passion for art and physics made construction sites an exciting and fulfilling place. With this deep passion, I was driven to develop construction robots to enhance on-site productivity, which led me to establish Gole Robotics through POSCO Group’s in-house venture program."Gole Robotics exists to enhance construction productivity. "By autonomously transporting materials at night using robots, we aim to enable 24/7 construction site operations. This can reduce construction timelines by over a month for a 1,000-unit residential complex and cut direct and indirect costs by more than KRW 5 billion. Construction sites provide an ideal environment for autonomous robots, as they can be unoccupied at night, making them optimal for immediate and tangible efficiency gains.""Our business model is clearly competitive," said Lee. "Most autonomous robot companies currently serve two main roles: logistics (e.g., last-mile delivery for parcels and food) and data collection (e.g., surveillance and patrol). However, both roles have limitations when it comes to generating substantial revenue. Construction sites are already facing labor shortages and tight schedules, which allows for immediate market entry and revenue generation. Moreover, our solution is not just relevant domestically but is applicable in construction markets worldwide, which is one of its most compelling aspects."Gole Robotics has launched "The Wero," Korea’s first specialized brand for nighttime material transport in construction sites, advancing the smart industrialization of construction sites. "By steadily building real-world validation cases across various construction sites in need of our solution, I am confident that this will soon become a new blue ocean in the construction industry. In particular, we are actively pursuing entry into the U.S. market, the world's largest market for international construction contracts, through joint development, public PoCs, and various collaborative programs."In December 2024, Gole Robotics closed a Pre-Series A investment round worth KRW 5.7 billion. With this, the company has maintained a cumulative investment total of KRW 6.9 billion, and including government support funds of KRW 2.7 billion, it has secured a solid capital base of approximately KRW 10 billion. Lee reaffirmed his commitment to the company’s mission: "We will do our best to successfully commercialize solutions that enhance productivity in the construction industry while staying true to our vision."What led CEO Dongmin Lee to start his own company? "The construction industry is experiencing a sharp decline in productivity due to an aging workforce and labor shortages. This decline directly impacts quality and safety, ultimately affecting homeowners. If we do not address this productivity issue, the construction industry—a sector that accounts for 15% of national GDP—will have no future. Recognizing this, I pursued entrepreneurship through POSCO Group’s in-house venture program, leading to the spin-off of my company."After founding the company, Lee expressed his sense of fulfillment, saying, "I feel truly rewarded knowing that construction companies resonate with and have high expectations for our solutions. I have a deep understanding of the construction industry and know exactly what is needed on-site. This has allowed us to focus solely on the essential technologies and develop them quickly. Nothing excites me more than knowing that our customers are eagerly waiting for our solutions. If we can invigorate the labor-intensive and traditional construction industry with our solutions and improve productivity, that would be truly meaningful."Gole Robotics was founded by a CEO with extensive experience in construction, a CTO who earned a doctorate from UCLA's renowned RoMeLa robotics lab, and a CSO with a background in fine arts. The team has since expanded with a hardware lead from MIT and a software lead from Korea’s top last-mile autonomous driving company, further strengthening the company’s ability to develop robust and high-performance robotics solutions. Currently, Gole Robotics has around 15 employees. With successful investment rounds, the company plans to expand its research team to 30 members.Looking ahead, Lee outlined the company's primary goal: "Our focus is to deploy our developed robots into construction sites and start generating revenue. Ultimately, we aim to become a company that helps reduce construction costs and shorten project timelines."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com