[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation’s Youth Global Launchpad Program] Dr.Tail, a pet healthcare platform for U.S. pet owners

Dr Tail is the operator of a pet healthcare platform for U.S. pet owners. It was founded in May 2020 by CEO Daehwa Lee.Dr Tail offers an online veterinary consultation service that allows pet owners to connect with veterinarians anytime, anywhere. The platform helps determine whether a hospital visit is necessary when pets show abnormal symptoms. After consultations, it provides personalized care plans tailored to a pet’s age, breed, and lifestyle, supporting preventive healthcare."With our medical record synchronization technology, we provide fast and accurate consultations based on past medical histories. Additionally, our AI technology learns from previous consultations to enhance efficiency. Our service is also available on Samsung Smart TVs, allowing us to reach more pet owners, and we are preparing to launch on Samsung SmartThings in the near future."Dr Tail leverages digital platforms like Google and Meta for marketing, achieving high conversion rates by targeting specific pet care scenarios. This strategy has resulted in a user acquisition cost 27 times lower than competitors. So far, over 530,000 pet owners in its target market, the United States, have used more than 160,000 consultations through the platform."In 2021, we secured investment from Bluepoint Partners, followed by Starset Investment in 2023. This year, we are aiming to secure Series A funding."How did CEO Daehwa Lee start the company? "Dr Tail initially started as a service that allowed pet owners to receive and store medical records via an app, making them accessible whenever needed. Later, we expanded into online veterinary consultations in response to pet owners' requests to address the long wait times and unnecessary visits to veterinary clinics in the U.S."After founding the company, CEO Lee shared his sense of fulfillment, saying, "I feel truly rewarded when I receive messages from pet owners who say they have been able to reduce unnecessary vet visits or that their pets' health has improved thanks to our service."Dr Tail's team includes a product lead who is a veterinarian and pet owner with extensive experience at Google, along with a marketer from Airbnb, a data engineer and former tech lead from Socar, a server developer from Ably, and a designer from Fitpet.Regarding future plans, Lee stated, "Our immediate goal is to successfully launch Dr Tail on the Samsung SmartThings platform. In the longer term, we aim to promote preventive healthcare services to bring greater value to more pet owners and their pets."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com