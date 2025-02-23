[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation’s Youth Global Launchpad Program] Marcus, a company that develops and provides shared mobility solutions for the future

Bokyong Hong, CEO of Marcus



A fabless company specializing in design, development, and engineering of e-bikes, bicycles, and e-boards

Offering a new lifestyle and customer value with the world’s only slide-folding bike

Marcus is a company dedicated to developing and providing shared mobility solutions for the future. It was founded in April 2019 by CEO Bokyong Hong (33).Hong described Marcus as "a specialized smart mobility company with an annual revenue growth rate exceeding 300%. We were founded with the mission of offering mobility solutions that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere, by anyone.""We aim to provide a differentiated lifestyle that fosters creativity, freedom, and connectivity. Our commitment to continuous growth, innovation, and action drives us to break the boundaries between online and offline experiences, leading the way in 'Mobility Ubiquitous'."As a fabless company, Marcus specializes in design, development, and engineering, with a strong focus on e-bikes, bicycles, and e-boards."Our products are designed to offer both affordability and trust in safety, creating the future of shared mobility. Our innovative e-bike is a game-changer in significantly increasing the modal share of bicycles in urban transportation. With the world's only slide-folding bike, Marcus delivers a unique lifestyle and enhanced customer value."The slide-folding bike, equipped with a 52-step adjustable mechanism, allows families to share a single bicycle. With multiple registered patents and a certified new technology, Marcus has streamlined production by reducing the traditional 12-step manufacturing process to just five steps, significantly improving production efficiency."Marcus is actively expanding into the global market by securing MOUs with local companies and establishing logistics hubs. Through our network of over 130 dealerships worldwide, we continue to strengthen our financial and distribution network. We also participate in international exhibitions and bike shows to build global buyer relationships, while also leveraging our English website and social media channels to enhance brand awareness."Marcus secured KRW 55 million in funding through the Korea Angel Investment Matching Fund in 2020 and raised KRW 300 million in 2024 from Ivy-BDC Public Technology Commercialization Innovation Fund No. 1. Currently, the company is in discussions for a KRW 4 billion investment with Bokwang, Wonik Investment Partners, and NBH Capital.How did CEO Bokyong Hong start his business? "I founded Marcus to create mobility products that my family could use safely and conveniently. My vision was to develop a mobility solution that would be accessible to anyone, anytime, anywhere. To address common inconveniences faced by cyclists, we gathered user feedback and refined our ideas accordingly. According to survey results, the biggest concerns were difficulties in storage and portability, the heavy weight of bicycles, and high costs. Based on these insights, we set out to develop mobility products that offer greater convenience and affordability, ultimately creating a world where everyone can move freely without limitations."After founding the company, Hong shared, "The most rewarding part of this journey is seeing customers experience a new lifestyle through our products and genuinely appreciate their value.""Through continuous innovation, we enhance the quality and functionality of our products, and I find great fulfillment in the process of growing Marcus into a company recognized in the market. From prototyping and patent filings to laying the groundwork for global expansion, every step we take as a team—solving challenges and making progress—fills me with pride. In particular, our vision of 'Mobility Ubiquitous,' enabling everyone to enjoy mobility freely, holds deep meaning for me. Each year, we introduce new product lineups and develop solutions tailored to diverse customer needs, and the achievements we make along the way are incredibly rewarding. Now, our goal extends beyond just company growth. Our ultimate mission is to help more people enjoy new experiences and lead better lives through Marcus products, and that is what truly brings me the greatest satisfaction."Marcus is comprised of 4 team members in production, 6 in research and development, 4 in management support, 1 in business planning, and 1 in design.Looking ahead, Hong outlined his vision for the company's expansion: "Marcus will continue to drive innovation in the smart mobility sector. We plan to expand our bicycle lineup to generate revenue while diversifying our export markets to accelerate global expansion. Our ultimate goal is to secure a broader customer base and increase market share.“reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com