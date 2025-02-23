[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation’s Youth Global Launchpad Program] Bering Lab, the developer of an AI translation platform for specialized fields

Jae Yoon Kim, CEO of Bering Lab



Delivers translation accuracy twice as high as general-purpose engines like Google Translate and Papago

Hybrid AI translation solution with expert review—three times faster than human translation

Bering Lab is the developer of an AI translation platform tailored for specialized fields, such as legal, patent, and clinical translations. The company was founded in February 2020 by co-CEOs Jae Yoon Kim (40) and Seong Moon (41).Utilizing the latest AI technologies, Bering Lab delivers fast and accurate translations, followed by expert review to ensure maximum precision. The company partners with over 200 Korean and international law firms, including Korea’s six largest law firms, patent firms, major corporations, and government institutions. Its platform supports 10 languages, including Korean, English, Chinese, and Japanese, helping clients meet their diverse linguistic needs with specialized expertise and cutting-edge technology."Our AI translation engine is specifically designed for specialized fields, achieving accuracy that is twice as high as general-purpose engines like Google Translate or Papago. This level of precision is made possible by leveraging a database of hundreds of millions of expert-level sentences accumulated over more than a decade. In terms of security, we offer an enterprise-grade system, allowing law firms and businesses to entrust their confidential documents with confidence. This enhanced security framework has earned us a strong reputation among clients with strict confidentiality requirements."By combining AI translation with expert review, Bering Lab’s hybrid translation solution delivers at speeds three times faster than human translation while reducing costs by approximately 40%. At the same time, quality remains uncompromised, as expert linguists thoroughly review translations to ensure industry-leading accuracy. This solution is particularly valuable for large-scale projects and time-sensitive tasks."In the Korean market, our sales strategy is built on a strong client network established through years of providing legal translation services. The high satisfaction of our existing clients has led to successful reference marketing, driving new customer acquisitions. Additionally, we are actively pursuing overseas marketing for global market expansion. We are focusing on securing international clients by continuously participating in major international exhibitions such as CES, the world's largest IT exhibition, and LegalWeek, a global legal industry exhibition."Bering Lab secured seed investment in its early stages from Naver and Seoul Techno Holdings. In August last year, the company successfully closed a KRW 3 billion Pre-Series A round, backed by SBVA (formerly SoftBank Ventures) and U.S.-based The MBA Fund. "This investment has laid the groundwork for advancing our AI translation engine and expanding into the global market," said Kim.How did CEO Jae Yoon Kim start his business? "We originally launched as a professional translation company in 2012. My co-founder, Seong Moon, and I have been college classmates, and our experiences translating legal and financial documents as interns at a law firm and an investment bank, respectively, inspired us to start this business. Recognizing the demand and potential in the legal translation market, we focused on legal translations and eventually became Korea’s largest legal translation provider. In 2018, we began developing our own AI model using the vast amount of data we had accumulated over the years. Our goal was to systematically refine this data and integrate it with AI technology to significantly enhance translation quality. Once we saw clear market demand and technological feasibility, we transitioned from a traditional translation business to an AI-powered translation platform. We initially funded the business using revenue from our traditional translation services. Just seven months after incorporation, we secured seed investment from Naver and Seoul Techno Holdings and were selected for the TIPS program, which provided us with a solid foundation for growth."After founding the company, Kim shared what he finds most rewarding: "The greatest fulfillment comes from hearing how our technology is genuinely improving our clients' workflow efficiency. One major law firm, for example, told us that they can now process thousands of pages of documents much faster and more easily than before.""I also find it meaningful that AI technology is allowing professional translators to move away from repetitive tasks and focus on higher-value work."Bering Lab currently has 22 employees, with half dedicated to AI research and development and the rest tasked with project management, customer relations, and expert linguistics. The company also collaborates with over 500 professional translators and reviewers across specialized fields.Looking ahead, Kim outlined the company’s strategic goals: "This year, we are focusing on aggressive global expansion and broadening our expertise into new specialized fields. Our goal is to establish a strong presence in key Asian hubs such as Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore.""We also plan to expand partnerships with local law firms and corporations by actively participating in major industry conferences. Furthermore, we will leverage our AI translation technology, already validated in the legal sector, to expand into highly specialized areas such as patents and clinical research, where precision and expertise are required. In the long term, our vision is to set a new technological standard for the global translation industry, extending beyond Korea and Asia. By establishing a leading case of AI technology successfully integrated into specialized industries, we aim to drive technological advancements and innovation, shaping a new paradigm in the translation industry."Founded: February 2020Core Business: AI translation software and services for specialized industriesKey Achievements: Collaborating with over 200 law firms, including Korea’s six largest law firms, patent firms, major corporations, and government agencies; Operates Korea’s largest legal translation servicereporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com