[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation’s Youth Global Launchpad Program] Beberia, the operator of a community commerce platform for Vietnamese mothers

Beberia is a community commerce platform designed for Vietnamese mothers. The company was founded in August 2020 by CEO Noa Lee (42).Lee has been operating a system integration company in Vietnam since 2008 and later founded Beberia in 2020. The platform now serves over 1 million Vietnamese mothers, with pregnant women and mothers raising children under the age of four accounting for 70% of its user base.Beberia operates a mom community, a baby and child product store, BabyFace AI, as well as distributes its private brand (PB) products. "Beberia started as a community service providing medical information to first-time moms who hesitated to visit the hospital due to limited health insurance coverage and high medical costs—often exceeding KRW 100,000 for common illnesses like colds or ear infections. The service quickly expanded to include expectant mothers, and leveraging this growing traffic, we launched the Beberia Store, an open-market e-commerce platform offering verified, authentic products. Around the same time, we introduced BabyFace, a generative AI technology that predicts a baby’s appearance from ultrasound images."Beberia utilizes data from its e-commerce platform and BabyFace to develop and market its PB products, continuously building its brand portfolio.“Through the community, we have created a virtuous cycle. With an extensive knowledge base on pregnancy, childbirth, and parenting, we ensure high accuracy, expertise, and engagement. In commerce, we have steadily built trust by guaranteeing authentic products, providing services for seven years. BabyFace has achieved a 93% accuracy rate of AI prediction, making it not only popular among consumers but also a strategic bridge for partnerships with hospitals.”Reflecting on his journey, Lee shared: "I feel the most fulfillment when people recognize our service and express their appreciation. Collaborating with small brands, organizing charity events to support underprivileged children, and seeing a growing network of supporter moms all add meaning and enjoyment to the process.”Beberia’s team consists of six Korean and eight Vietnamese employees. Looking ahead, CEO Lee stated, "Our goal is to build a strong brand. Japan has Pigeon, Germany has NUK, and the U.S., U.K., and France all have global leaders in baby product markets. Now, it's Korea’s turn to step up. Before going global, our first goal is to make Beberia the No.1 recognized brand in Southeast Asia."In 2024, Beberia was selected for the Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation’s Youth Global Launchpad Program, a government initiative that supports young entrepreneurs with ambitions for global business expansion. This program, run by Incheon City and the Incheon Center, aims to discover and support 100 outstanding young entrepreneurs by 2026, helping them expand overseas.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com