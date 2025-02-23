[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation’s Youth Global Launchpad Program] SIJE, a developer of smart factory solutions for the apparel manufacturing industry

Injun Shin, CEO of SIJE



Founded to address the fundamental challenges of labor-intensive industries and drive smart transformation

Automating merchandising tasks in international trade using target production volumes and manufacturing costs

SIJE is a company specializing in smart factory solutions for the apparel manufacturing industry. It was founded in May 2021 by CEO Injun Shin (40).CEO Shin describes SIJE as "a company that transforms garment manufacturing sites into smart factories while leveraging production data to drive the digital transformation of the global apparel supply chain."Shin worked as an industrial engineering researcher at an apparel trading company for five years, where he conducted extensive research on quantifying and standardizing labor-intensive production activities. Recognizing the fundamental inefficiencies of labor-intensive industries, he launched SIJE to address these challenges and introduce smart manufacturing solutions.SIJE maximizes production management efficiency by converting vibrations from sewing machines into data, enabling real-time production monitoring. The company utilizes deep learning to analyze big data collected in real time, implementing a predictive simulation module for new orders. This technology automates merchandising tasks in international trade using predicted target production volumes and manufacturing costs. Furthermore, SIJE integrates Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) functions to enhance production planning and management.CEO Shin emphasized, "SIJE's competitive advantages lie in increased productivity, cost reduction, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced industry expertise."SIJE actively expands its market by participating in international exhibitions and industry conferences. To date, the company has secured a cumulative investment of KRW 3.1 billion. "We plan to raise an additional KRW 2 billion in investment this year," said Shin.How did Shin start his business? "Just a few years ago, it was impossible to quantify apparel production efficiency. However, with the rise of big data analytics, we can now study highly variable labor activities. Recognizing this as an opportunity, I decided to start my own company."After founding the company, Shin shared: "I feel that we are leading the overall growth of the apparel industry. In the early days, our solution struggled to gain recognition, but now, many companies are reaching out to us first. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our system and vision truly resonate with the industry."In 2024,SIJE was selected for the Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation’s Youth Global Launchpad Program, a government initiative that supports young entrepreneurs with ambitions for global business expansion. This program, run by Incheon City and the Incheon Center, aims to discover and support 100 outstanding young entrepreneurs by 2026, helping them expand overseas."The Youth Global Launchpad Program is providing invaluable consulting support for administrative and operational aspects of our Vietnam subsidiary. It is also helping us strengthen HR management to enhance our local business capabilities."SIJE is structured into sales, business management, and IT teams, with international employees working at its Vietnam subsidiary. Regarding the company's future plans, Shin shared: "Our goal is to make our proprietary big data technology the industry standard in apparel manufacturing, becoming an essential solution that every company in the global apparel supply chain adopts. Our revenue target for this year is approximately KRW 4.4 billion, and by 2029, we aim to achieve exports exceeding KRW 200 billion."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com