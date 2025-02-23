A Virtual specializes in the research and development of visible-light photocatalysts and their applications in advanced material components

Taejun Kim, CEO of A Virtual



Raven, an innovative chemistry-based advanced material, was developed through the expertise and research capabilities of A Virtual's R&D team.

It remains stable while effectively decomposing pollutants and facilitating chemical reactions, making it suitable for applications in air purification and beyond.

A Virtual is a company specializing in the research and development of visible-light photocatalysts and and their applications in advanced material components. It was founded in April 2020 by CEO Taejun Kim (34).Before founding A Virtual in 2020, Kim was a founding member of a promising energy startup in Gwangju, where he spent five years learning strategic business planning and organizational management. His dedication led to a promotion to COO, where he oversaw business development at the company’s branch in Gurgaon, India. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he returned to Korea."While living in India, I frequently suffered from throat infections due to poor air quality. During that time, I came across an article saying that millions of people die each year in India because of air pollution. This realization drove me to pursue my long-held dream of starting a business to address this issue. Founded in April 2020, A Virtual initially focused on eliminating airborne viruses through research and development, real-world validation, and public procurement, securing access to government sales channels. Despite being an early-stage startup, we quickly achieved export success and have consistently grown at an annual rate of 130%. Now, with our breakthrough visible-light-responsive material, we are driving innovations in air, water, and energy."Raven is an advanced chemistry-based material developed by A Virtual, leveraging five years of expertise in photocatalyst materials and the collective research capabilities of its R&D team. Photocatalysts are substances that absorb light energy to trigger chemical reactions, with titanium dioxide (TiO₂) being the most widely used photocatalyst globally. Unlike traditional catalysts, photocatalysts remain stable over time while effectively breaking down pollutants and inducing chemical reactions, making them a key sustainable environmental technology. The core principle of photocatalysis involves light absorption on the catalyst’s surface, leading to the generation of electrons (-) and holes (+). These react with water (H₂O) and oxygen (O₂) to produce highly reactive hydroxyl radicals (OH radicals), which decompose organic pollutants and provide sterilization.Photocatalysts are widely applied in air purification, water treatment, building exteriors, windows, road coatings, and solar energy systems. They play a critical role in addressing environmental pollution and improving energy efficiency. Currently, A Virtual utilizes its proprietary Raven material to develop air purification filters and deodorizing components, achieving world-class efficiency verified by accredited institutions. The company also actively exports its OEM-manufactured air sterilizer brand to the Middle East and North America.“Traditional photocatalysts primarily use titanium dioxide (TiO₂), which activates catalytic reactions by absorbing ultraviolet (UV-A) light in the 315–400nm wavelength range. However, UV-based photocatalysts come with several limitations, including high production costs due to the need for specialized equipment and skilled labor, as well as expensive manufacturing processes and high energy consumption. Moreover, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) under the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified UV radiation as a Group 1 carcinogen, warning that direct exposure can lead to cataracts and skin cancer. In contrast, A Virtual’s Raven material features a groundbreaking chemical structure that enables catalytic activation by absorbing the entire visible-light spectrum (400–780nm).“To date, there are no commercially available visible-light photocatalysts that absorb the full visible spectrum. Existing photocatalysts on the market can only absorb a limited range (400–500nm). However, Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL) has repeatedly verified the efficiency of A Virtual’s Raven material, demonstrating that it reduces energy consumption by 40 times compared to UV-based photocatalysts while using a 40-times more cost-effective light source to achieve a 96% reduction in airborne viruses. Furthermore, tests conducted by Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL) and the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) confirmed that Raven achieved a 100% reduction of Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) after just 10 minutes under indoor lighting conditions (full-spectrum 400–780nm). The tests also validated its effectiveness at bacterial concentrations 20 times higher than the international standard testing level (10⁷ CFU/mL).A Virtual secured Pre-Seed funding through the Tech Incubator Program for Startup (TIPS) two years ago and is currently participating in the program. The company recently opened a Seed round and aims to close over KRW 2 billion in global scale-up funding by March 2025.Regarding the company’s future plans, CEO Taejun Kim stated: "By mid-2025, our goal is to demonstrate the effectiveness of Raven across various industries, including home appliances, HVAC systems, glass, films, and construction materials, solidifying A Virtual’s reputation as a leading startup in the global chemistry and advanced materials sector. In the long term, we aim to go public on NASDAQ by 2029 and position ourselves alongside industry giants like BASF and Dow. Our ultimate vision is to establish A Virtual as a unicorn company that originated in Korea and to showcase its technology and brand on a global scale."