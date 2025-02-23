[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation’s Youth Global Launchpad Program] High-speed production, full automation, and customized equipment manufacturing enable smart factory integration

Jeong-soo Ma, CEO of GELKO



GELKO specializes in the manufacturing and sales of softgel capsule production equipment. The company was founded in December 2020 by CEO Jeong-soo Ma.According to Ma, "GELKO manufactures softgel capsule production equipment and provides a comprehensive solution for manufacturers, covering everything from gelatin production and softgel molding to drying and inspection.""Common supplements like omega-3, UDCA (Urusa), and lutein come in soft capsule form. To produce these, a soft capsule manufacturing line is required, which consists of a softgel encapsulation machine, dryer, sorter, and tank. Softgel formulations are not limited to health supplements but are also used in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and industrial products. Their applications continue to expand based on size and shape variations. GELKO develops and sells the equipment and technology required for soft capsule production. Based on customer requirements, we develop and supply equipment that can produce capsules in custom shapes, sizes, and gelatin properties, beyond standard models."GELKO’s equipment stands out with its high-speed production, full automation, customized equipment manufacturing, production history tracking, and smart factory integration. Unlike older models, GELKO's machines offer real-time monitoring of both defective and non-defective products, production time, downtime, and operating hours. Additionally, operator-specific machine usage can be tracked, and security features such as login authentication can be enabled.Beyond manufacturing equipment, GELKO also provides turnkey production formulation services and technology transfer. This allows clients to collaborate with GELKO from A to Z in setting up a softgel production line without worrying about technical complexities. The company offers comprehensive support for every step of the production process.Under the leadership of CEO Ma, who has extensive experience in international pharmaceutical equipment sales, GELKO is expanding its market presence by establishing partnerships with overseas agents, participating in international exhibitions, and engaging directly with foreign buyers.GELKO has successfully secured seed funding from SparkLabs and the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency and plans to launch its Series A funding round this year.What led CEO Jeong-soo Ma to establish GELKO? "Globally, there are five major manufacturers of softgel production equipment. However, Italian and Canadian companies dominate the automated softgel production market, while Korea, China, and Japan share the remaining market segments. Meanwhile, in the pharmaceutical equipment industry, tablet and hard capsule production had already transitioned to automated manufacturing and technological advancements, but automation in soft capsule equipment remained significantly behind. GELKO’s goal is to become the industry leader in automated soft capsule production equipment by implementing plug-and-play automated production processes, leveraging our software technology, years of accumulated expertise in soft capsule production, and p expertise in precision equipment manufacturing."Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, Ma shared: "I feel the greatest sense of fulfillment when our customers are satisfied with our equipment.""We are achieving significant improvements in soft capsule product quality, cost reduction, process optimization, and yield enhancement. It's also especially rewarding to support ESG initiatives through eco-friendly soft capsule production."GELKO is structured into five departments: Sales, Management, Control, Design, and Production. Ma emphasized, "Every team is dedicated to the mission of developing the world’s best softgel production equipment."Looking ahead, CEO Ma stated, "As an emerging pharmaceutical equipment company, GELKO aims to become the global leader in softgel production technology."Founded: December 2020Core Business: Manufacturing and sales of softgel capsule production equipmentKey Achievements: Exported products worth USD 700,000; Expanded exports to five countries; Completed turnkey automation solutions for softgel productionreporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com