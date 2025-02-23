[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation’s Youth Global Launchpad Program] Curing Innos provides integrated solutions for unmanned sports infrastructure.

Yechan Kwon, CEO of Curing Innos



Aiming to automate sports infrastructure, Curing Innos offers a comprehensive solution that combines robotics, AI, and platform technology

This enables the full automation of sports facilities, eliminating the need for manual staffing

Curing Innos provides integrated solutions for building unmanned sports infrastructure. The company was founded in April 2021 by CEO Yechan Kwon (29).Curing Innos provides an integrated solution for building unmanned sports infrastructure by combining robotics, AI, and platform technology. The company offers its iVOLVE solution, which enables the complete automation of traditionally labor-operated sports facilities."Curing Innos aims to automate sports infrastructure by integrating robotics, AI, and platform technology. Our platform enables efficient facility management, including reservations, payments, and remote facility control, without requiring administrative staff. Our robotics solutions allow individuals to enjoy multiplayer sports alone, promoting single-player adaptation. Our AI solutions provide structured feedback to users."Kwon said, "Rising labor costs are becoming a growing concern for many businesses, while an excess of vacant facilities is causing significant financial losses for property owners." He added, "Curing Innos delivers cost-effective, high-efficiency solutions to help entrepreneurs establish indoor and outdoor unmanned sports facilities."Curing Innos secured seed funding from IPS Ventures and the Chungbuk Center for Creative Economy & Innovation. In 2021, the company became the first in the tennis sector to be selected for the TIPS R&D program.How did CEO Yechan Kwon decide to start his business? "My experience learning tennis as a child gave me opportunities to serve as the head of my university’s tennis club and as a tennis specialist in the military. Through these experiences, I witnessed the labor-intensive nature of the sports industry and recognized the need for a fundamental solution. That realization led me to establish Curing Innos."Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, Kwon shared: "I feel the greatest sense of fulfillment when I hear from clients who have successfully implemented unmanned sports facilities using our solutions."Currently, Curing Innos operates with a nine-member team, including experts in software, hardware, and business administration.In 2024, Curing Innos was selected for the Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation’s Youth Global Launchpad Program, a government initiative that supports young entrepreneurs seeking international expansion. This program, jointly run by Incheon City and the Incheon Center, aims to identify and support 100 outstanding young entrepreneurs by 2026, helping them expand into global markets."We were selected for this program while preparing for international expansion.Through this opportunity, we secured a solid foundation for global business growth and achieved strong business performance in both domestic and international markets.“Looking ahead, CEO Kwon shared his aspirations: "Our goal is to become the No.1 sports infrastructure and platform provider in Korea. Starting 2026, we want Curing Innos to be a globally recognized leader in the industry."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com