㈜자블리, 서강대학교·딥파운틴㈜과 함께 AI 혁신 선도 위한 산학협력 MOU 체결

외국인 유학생 및 외국인 근로자를 위한 초개인화 HR SaaS 플랫폼 CloudK-TAG를 개발 중인 ㈜자블리(대표 김형주)가 서강대학교 수리과학 및 데이터사이언스 연구소(IMDS, 연구소장 김종락 교수), 딥파운틴㈜와 함께 인공지능 분야의 공동 연구 및 인재 양성을 위한 3자 업무협약(MOU)을 체결했다.이날 협약식은 서강대학교 김대건관 K309호에서 열렸으며, 각 기관은 인공지능 산업 발전을 위한 공동 프로젝트, AI 기반 솔루션 개발, 실증 테스트 베드 구축, 국제 협력 및 글로벌 인재 양성 모델 개발 등을 협력하기로 뜻을 모았다. 특히 이번 협약은 교육부의 지역혁신 중심 대학지원사업(RISE)과 연계하여 더 큰 의미를 더했다.협약식에 앞서 진행된 공동 세미나에서는 ㈜자블리의 CMO 아크로벡(Akhrorbek)이 “RISE with CloudK-TAG”를 주제로 발표하며, 외국인 유학생의 정착부터 일자리까지 연결하는 AI 기반 초개인화 서비스의 방향성과 비전을 공유했다. 해당 발표는 산학·연계 가능성과 글로벌 확장성 측면에서 큰 주목을 받았다.협약을 통해 ㈜자블리는 실증 환경 구축과 산업 수요 기반 기술 적용을 주도하고, 딥파운틴㈜은 AI 모델과 시스템 고도화, 서강대 IMDS는 생성형 AI 기술 및 산학연계 연구 개발을 담당하여 강력한 삼각 협력 체계를 구축할 예정이다.김형주 자블리 대표는 “이번 협약은 AI와 데이터 기반 사회를 준비하는 중요한 전환점”이라며, “자블리가 보유한 HR SaaS 플랫폼과 각 기관의 기술력이 시너지를 이루어, 외국인 유학생과 근로자를 위한 혁신적 서비스를 만들어갈 것”이라고 밝혔다.앞으로 세 기관은 AI 에이전트, 특화 LLM 개발, 산업 데이터 자동화 등 다양한 분야에서 공동 연구를 확대하고, CloudK-TAG 플랫폼을 중심으로 글로벌 오픈 캠퍼스와 산학 프로그램 구축을 통해 학문과 산업을 연결하는 대표 성공 모델을 만들어갈 계획이다.JABLY Signs Industry-Academia MOU with Sogang University and Deepfountain to Lead AI InnovationJABLY Co., Ltd. (CEO Kim Hyeongju), the developer of CloudK-TAG, a hyper-personalized HR SaaS platform for international students and foreign workers, has signed a three-way Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Sogang University’s Institute of Mathematical Data Science (IMDS), led by Professor Kim Jongrak, and Deepfountain Co., Ltd. to collaborate in joint AI research and global talent development.The signing ceremony was held at Room K309 in Kim Dae Gun Hall at Sogang University. The three institutions agreed to cooperate on AI-based joint research projects, solution development, real-world testbed implementation, international collaboration, and the creation of a global AI talent training model. The agreement is also closely aligned with the Korean Ministry of Education’s RISE (Regional Innovation through Science and Education) initiative, further enhancing its significance.Before the signing, a joint seminar was held where JABLY's CMO, Akhrorbek, presented on the theme “RISE with CloudK-TAG,” sharing the vision of a hyper-personalized AI-powered platform that supports international students from settlement to employment. The presentation drew significant attention for its academic collaboration potential and global scalability.Under this partnership:JABLY will lead the implementation of real-world test environments and industry-driven technology adoption,Deepfountain will be responsible for AI model development and system enhancement, andSogang University IMDS will focus on generative AI technologies and industry-academia collaborative research.Kim Hyeongju, CEO of JABLY, stated, “This MOU marks a pivotal step in preparing for an AI and data-driven society. By combining JABLY’s HR SaaS platform with the technical strengths of each institution, we aim to deliver truly innovative services for international students and foreign workers.”Moving forward, the three parties will expand their joint efforts in areas such as AI agents, domain-specific large language models (LLMs), and industrial data automation. Centered around the CloudK-TAG platform, they plan to build a global open-campus model and collaborative academic-industry programs, setting a strong example of AI-driven innovation that bridges academia and real-world industry.이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com