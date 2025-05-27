[Kyung Hee University's Campus Town Startups 2025] GOAT FARM, a Company Developing Services and Application Software to Support Agricultural Crop Growth in Response to Climate Change

Lee YoungLae, CMO of GOAT FARM



Delivering smart farm solutions powered by software to maximize productivity and efficiency in agriculture

AI models enabling data-driven decisions and automated control of greenhouse environment

Founded in March 2024, GOAT FARM is a company specializing in the development of services and application software to support the cultivation of crops in response to climate change.Lee YoungLae, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of GOAT FARM, served as the secretary general of the Leading Farmers Association, an organization recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, for over 16 years until May last year. CMO Lee joined GOAT FARM to spread the success know-how of new knowledge farmers selected by the government, and to meet and pioneer with startups that can export this know-how overseas."GOAT FARM provides smart farm solutions that maximize agricultural productivity and efficiency, focusing on AI-based complex environmental controllers (G-cultivators) and greenhouse energy management software," said CMO Lee. "In particular, by using AI models based on data from leading Korean farmers, we realize data-driven decision-making and automated control of greenhouse environment."GOAT FARM is already generating short-term revenue based on a commercial cultivation system with proven technology and profitability. The company is increasing its value by developing an AI-based complex environmental controller and software for optimizing greenhouse energy to further advance this system in response to climate change.The AI-based complex environmental controller monitors various environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, light, and CO₂ in the greenhouse in real time and automatically maintains the optimal environment using AI algorithms. Users can easily manage their greenhouse through an intuitive interface, and the controller is compatible with a wide range of sensors and equipment."The company's energy optimization simulator can predict and analyze energy usage and crop production in greenhouses, simulating both costs and profits. This helps reduce excessive energy waste and maximize productivity. Its data-driven AI farming solution collects and analyzes cultivation know-how and data from nationally certified leading farmers to improve its AI crop models continuously. It provides solutions tailored to the environmental conditions of each greenhouse and optimizes the use of water, fertilizer, and pesticides with automated management of farming operations. The smart remote control system supports the automated greenhouse operations, including 24-hour real-time monitoring, automatic data recording, and AI-based alerts for farming tasks."GOAT FARM is securing competitiveness in Korean and overseas markets based on a multifaceted strategy of market development, including local demonstration projects overseas, partnerships, education and consulting, data-driven marketing, digital promotion, and alignment with government policies. The company has selected Indonesia as its main target market for overseas expansion and has signed an MOU with a local agricultural university and corporation. Through this, the company is promoting various cooperation projects such as building a pilot model of AI-based smart farms, consulting on agricultural technology, and providing educational content on IT and agriculture in Korea. In addition, the company is in the process of opening a local branch in Jakarta and is working to lower barriers to market entry and strengthen its localization strategy through advisory cooperation with local agricultural experts."In fact, a pilot project and demonstration model are underway in Indonesia. A project to build a Y-type vertical greenhouse developed by a youth agricultural startup is under discussion, and agreements and contracts are in progress to proceed with a demonstration project of smart farms in the field. To ensure the objectivity of its technology, the company is validating its technology by forming cooperation networks in Korea and overseas. In Korea, the company is conducting demonstration tests with cooperative farmers in Asan, Chungcheongnam-do, and is securing references by supplying smart farm solutions to various organizations, including universities with smart farm departments. Based on these achievements in Korea, the company is enhancing its credibility in overseas markets and enhancing global scalability."GOAT FARM hosted the first group of investors in Indonesia in July last year, guiding them through investor relations and on-site due diligence, which led to the signing of an investment agreement. In March of this year, the company hosted a second group of investors who visited with the first group to show them a real farm, not an experimental farm, to validate the technology and share the company's vision. The results of the visit of the second group of investors have been positive, and specific investment discussions are now underway."GOAT FARM has mid- to long-term goals to grow sales and cultivate talent by advancing AI and data-driven smart farm technology, entering the global market, and diversifying products," said CMO Lee. "In response to climate change, we will contribute to building a sustainable agricultural ecosystem through data-driven decision-making, energy and resource savings, and customized management. In the future, we will expand our technology to space agriculture and become an agtech company that can play an important role in stable food production for humanity."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com