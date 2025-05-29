[Kyung Hee University's Campus Town Startups 2025] Likenot, an Underwear Brand that Fits Korean Women's Body Types Based on Its Body Type Data

Yerin Lee, CEO of LikenotCo.,Ltd.



"Likenot's specialty is analyzing sizes and fits based on its body type data of 160,000 Korean women. The company makes underwear that accurately captures and solves the pain points that Korean women experience when wearing off-the-shelf underwear."Likenot is a startup that makes and sells underwear that fits the body type of Korean women based on its body type data. It was founded in June 2021 by CEO Yerin Lee (30). Developed by utilizing Korean women's body type data, Likenot's products have been ranked No. 1 in sales among all products on Wadiz three times, and the company has sold over 40,000 pieces of its own underwear."Likeknot measures the size of your underwear online and identifies your body type in 3D," said CEO Lee. "We also utilize software that predicts how well the underwear will fit you online and recommends the best underwear for you."The body type data comes from the underwear shopping platform that CEO Lee runs. Her platform offers a variety of features, including bust-size analysis, personalized shopping, and a community of reviews by body type.The platform's bust-size analysis service analyzes more than 30,000 fits and 78 body types to recommend the right size and style of underwear for users. The AI underwear counselor uses the collected body type data and reviews to recommend underwear that solves customers' concerns about their size and shape."By enhancing UI-UX for Bust-Size Analysis, we achieved a high completion rate of 88% despite the long analysis time of 3 minutes. Customers who purchased products based on the bust-size analysis had a satisfaction rating of 4.7. By storing information about the user's body type, the app recommends the right style and size of underwear for each individual. This unique, personalized shopping experience is winning favor with women."Online shopping for underwear has a return rate of more than 30 percent due to the fact that comfort is important, but there is no way to try it on. "Likenot has reduced the return rate by one-fifth with a personalized shopping experience based on body type," CEO Lee said.Instead of shallow slogans, Likenot's marketing emphasizes "sisterhood" and "solidarity," understanding the real-life discomforts of Korean women based on their current body type data."As a self-produced brand, we want to secure distribution channels both online and offline to reach a wide range of consumers. In 2024, we entered the Japanese market considering the women's body types similar to those in Korea and easy delivery. We received a positive response from customers with an average rating of over 4.7 points."As for future goals, CEO Lee said, "We want to launch four new products and accumulate 200,000 body type data."