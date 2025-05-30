[Kyung Hee University's Campus Town Startups 2025] "Livelively" Leading the Global Healthcare Market with R&D-based "Noricare" to Extend Senior's Healthy Lifespan

Great Ji, CEO of Livelively Inc.



Livelively's core competitiveness is its in-house R&D capability

Specializing in medically proven and unique solutions

"Livelively's core service 'Noricare' has evolved from a simple exercise guide to a 'senior healthcare solution based on precision medicine' that predicts and proactively manages the risks of chronic diseases by comprehensively analyzing personal health data and lifestyle habits. Our focus on enhancing R&D capabilities and upgrading services through our corporate labs is proving its value, with real improvements in customer health and revenue growth of more than 12 times that of 2023."Livelively is a startup that provides "Noricare", a senior personal healthcare solution. It was founded in March 2022 by CEO Great Ji (30)."Livelively is a company that makes seniors healthy and happy," said CEO Ji. "I run Noricare, a senior healthcare service, and also the Korea Research Institute of Exercise Science and Evaluation (KRIEE), the largest fitness instructor training organization for seniors in Korea."Noricare is a personalized healthcare service for seniors to prevent and manage chronic diseases. The exercise program is designed based on an exercise protocol developed through research and consultation by Seoul National University's College of Medicine. "Noricare is highly effective and safe," said CEO Ji. "We currently provide face to face and non-face to face exercise and nutrition guidance, and we also curate unique senior healthcare programs."Noricare's competitive advantage comes from its unmatched expertise based on R&D. "Our in-house R&D capabilities are a core part of competitive advantage of Livelively. In particular, with a deep understanding of senior chronic diseases (hypertension, diabetes, sarcopenia, etc.), we offer medically validated and differentiated solutions."Noricare has proven the effectiveness of its data-driven hyper-personalized services. By precisely analyzing accumulated clinical data and user data, it provides solutions optimized for individuals. Its objective data proves the effectiveness in improving actual health indicators. This plays a crucial role in gaining customer trust and increasing retention."Using a systematic expert training and management system, we cultivate and manage high-level professional instructors through a standardized training system that reflects our own R&D results and clinical experience. This ensures service quality and enables stable business expansion. Our business model is objectively proven for its innovation, marketability, and growth potential, as evidenced by our explosive growth in sales, being recognized as a Global Entrepreneurship Academy, and being named a 'Little Penguin' by the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund."Noricare is rapidly consolidating its dominance in the domestic market by expanding its B2B (care organizations, insurers, local governments, etc.) partnerships."We have entered the stage of entering the global market in earnest. Last year, we succeeded in directly exporting services to the U.S., and in May 2025, we will establish a local subsidiary there. Using this as a starting point, we plan to strategically target the North American market by combining the Global Entrepreneurship Academy program with our own capabilities. We are preparing a marketing and sales strategy optimized for the local market."The company has been selected for the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund's "Little Penguin" program, which will provide funding and credit to support its early growth. "With our achievements, proven technology, and clear plans for global expansion, we are now actively pursuing a follow-up funding at Pre-A stage, and investors are showing strong interest," said CEO Ji.Livelively has talent in key areas such as R&D, data science, AI, global business development, and clinical experts to support the growth of the business. In particular, the company is focusing on enhancing its technological competitiveness by securing researchers at the master's and doctoral level to operate its corporate research center. "We are also continuously recruiting on-site professional instructors who have undergone systematic training to lay the foundation for service expansion," said CEO Ji."Our short-term priority is a successful entry and initial growth in the U.S. market, and we aim to pilot test, secure partnerships, and generate revenue through our local subsidiary," CEO Ji said about his plans. "At the same time, we will focus on strengthening our market leadership in Korea and developing next-generation services."Founded: March 2022Key business areas: Development and operation of "Noricare", a data-based senior-specific customized exercise and digital healthcare solution (targeting Korea and global markets)Achievements: Established and operating a corporate R&D center (internalized R&D capabilities on senior chronic diseases). Selected for a "Little Penguin" program of the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund (KODIT) and secured a guarantee fund of KRW 1 billion. Admitted to the Global Entrepreneurship Academy. Operating the largest senior exercise expert association in Korea (Korea Research Institute of Exercise Science and Evaluation). Moved into the Global Business Center (GBC) in New York (located in Manhattan PENN1), Established a corporation in New York, USA. Selected as one of the "KB Starters" by KB Financial Group. Selected as an excellent company by the Shinhan Square Bridge program.