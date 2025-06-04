[Kyung Hee University's Campus Town Startups 2025] AI-Powered Medical Education Platform "MyMerci" with over 10 Million Learning Records in One Year

Jo Dae Hyung, CEO of MyMerci



Exclusive partnership with Korea's #1 healthcare textbook publisher with 40 years in business

"Riding the AI wave, we have successfully introduced AI engines including GEN, LLM, RAG, etc. Previously, the service was just a question, answer, and commentary, but now we provide a simulated case to explain why the user might have been confused if they wrote the wrong answer, or to reason about what was the intent of the question. This allows the users to see how it is being applied to patients in the clinical cases, what are the medical applications of this concept that they need to know, and it recommends the latest medical research that is relevant."MyMerci is a startup that provides an AI-based learning platform for the national medical examinations. It was founded by CEO Jo Dae HyungMyMerci is focusing on solving the problems faced by healthcare professionals and enhancing their professionalism while driving the digital transformation of healthcare education. It is an IT service that implements a system of quality healthcare delivery by centralizing knowledge, providing knowledge content in collaboration with publishers for an efficient learning experience, and providing teaching materials to institutions and schools."It provides specialized training materials and enables real-time interactive learning for all users, from college students to healthcare professionals. Optimized for various healthcare professions such as nurses, physiotherapists, dental hygienists, and others, MyMerci aims to enhance the professionalism and growth of its users by providing not only theoretical and exam preparation materials for the national medical examinations, but also customized on-the-job training with AIED technology afterwards."As of April 2025, MyMerci had a database of more than 10 million learning records across four healthcare professions, including mainly nurses. Especially during the national medical examination period, MyMerci recorded an average user engagement time of 6 hours and 35 minutes for its 17,000 active users, and has maintained high retention and repurchase rates during the back-to-school season."With our vast database, we are expanding into global markets together with overseas partners and are supported by KOTRA being selected as a promising export company," said CEO Jo."Our biggest strength is that the team has both experience in the medical field and the ability to develop AI technology, so we can accurately identify problems in the real medical field and solve them technologically at a very rapid pace. Recently, we were honored to win a prize at the NAVER Cloud AI Hackathon. We also have an exclusive partnership with the No. 1 healthcare textbook publisher in Korea, which has been in business for 40 years, so we have access to proven, quality content. This creates a barrier to entry that other edtech platforms cannot easily imitate."In Korea, MyMerci is focusing on B2C marketing through its occupational community with 120,000 followers and B2B marketing through its offline sales network."Our products have a strong viral effect, with 30% of all new users coming from organic referrals. We appreciate this as an indirect indicator that users are happy with our product."MyMerci is preparing to raise investment to expand its B2B job training market and global market based on its proven business model. The company is aiming to raise a seed round in the second half of 2025, with a particular focus on raising funds for global expansion."The most rewarding part of starting a business is hearing positive feedback and testimonials from users," says CEO Jo, "and realizing that the business is actually contributing to improving education and practice in the healthcare profession. This motivates me to keep working harder.""We want to expand from the current 4 occupations to 11 and grow into an integrated platform that covers the entire healthcare field," CEO Jo said about his future plans. "We will develop solutions for customized job training for hospitals and schools, and expand into international markets, starting with Taiwan, Japan, and the United States."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com