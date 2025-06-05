[Kyung Hee University's Campus Town Startups 2025] Bearable, a Developer of an Interactive Career Recording Platform for Public Education

Suhyun Jeong, CEO of Bearable Co.,LTD.



Operating Myfolio, an AI portfolio that helps middle and high school students explore careers

In the interactive platform for students and teachers, AI simplifies the complex process of exploring and working with student records

"Expanding our services for students, our newly developed tools help teachers compile assignments and keep student records for use by the classroom unit. In particular, to directly help high school homeroom teachers and career teachers with the most difficult tasks of writing 'detailed abilities and specialties' and 'autonomous activities,' the AI automatically organizes and evaluates activity outputs submitted by students, and even suggests evaluation rationale and draft comments. Students can receive personalized content recommendations for career exploration, and teachers can design and record career activities with students. This extends the service to an interactive career recording platform customized for public education."Bearable is an edtech startup that operates Myfolio, an AI portfolio that helps middle and high school students explore their careers. The company was founded in October 2024 by CEO Suhyun Jeong (31).CEO Jeong has 10 years of experience in the education market with a mission to educate in the field of entrance exam tutoring. "As I developed my own philosophy and values based on my experience in education, my desire naturally grew to solve problems for this market and the students I love as an educational engineer," said CEO Jeong.Myfolio is an AI portfolio that helps middle and high school students explore their careers. The company's algorithm aggregates more than 100,000 pieces of data that are necessary for all career exploration activities, but are often scattered, to make its own personalized recommendations."High school students are required to demonstrate academic competencies, career capabilities, etc. in their student records as they prepare for the comprehensive entrance examination before entering university. Users can receive recommendations for all three categories, including 'reading exploration,' 'in-depth exploration of subjects (exploration for detailed abilities and specialties),' and 'autonomous exploration,' and save and manage them within the service. Once students select their desired majors, they can easily receive recommended books and subject-specific exploration topics, along with guidelines to help them with the required writing process and reference articles on the topic."Myfolio's biggest competitive advantages are "technology" and "user-centered convenience." Technically, it utilizes its own career and exploration data and LLM-based algorithms. When students enter their major or career interests, it automatically connects them to reading lists, subject-specific research topics, related articles, and even writing guides. For teachers, Myfolio has also structured and automated the entire process of collecting, assessing, and commenting on assignments, which is a key part of keeping student records."The strongest differentiator is the interactive UX. This allows students to enjoy a simple and intuitive navigation experience, while teachers can let AI take care of much of the complex administrative work for them. While most career services are currently dichotomized for either students or teachers, MyFolio is aiming to be a joint platform for students and teachers dedicated to public education. The feedback from teachers and students who have used it has been very positive, saying, 'This is a service we really needed' and 'We finally have a real tool'."Bearable Co., LTD. is focusing on a marketing approach and partnership strategy that will allow them to connect closely with the public education system. In particular, the company participates in education fairs, career fairs, and career education workshops organized by local school boards and local governments to create trust-based contact points with teachers and school administrators.Since the end of last year, Bearable Co., LTD. has been recognized for its technology as it has secured meaningful indicators of business performance and usability, has successfully attracted seed investment, and has been selected for TIPS, the Startup Growth Technology Development Project. Currently, it is preparing to attract follow-up investment aiming to expand services, upgrade functions, and export products overseas."We will build a digital infrastructure to make career education systematic and sustainable within public education," says CEO Jeong. "We want to build a data structure where each student's career design is not a one-time event, but a record that can be accumulated and organically utilized at the school site."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com