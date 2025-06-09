[Kyung Hee University's Campus Town Startups 2025] BePex, a Startup Developing an Original Game of Exhilarating Strategic Rhythmic Action

Woohyuk Kim, CEO of BePex



Users can grow and organize various characters strategically

Fight against the beat and maximize immersion with tactile gestures

BePex is a startup that develops and supplies mobile games. It was founded in January 2021 by CEO Woohyuk Kim.Its flagship game is "Beat the Beat." "Its strength lies in its original gameplay of 'thrilling strategic rhythm action' that goes beyond the framework of existing rhythm games," said CEO Kim. "Users can grow various characters, strategically arrange them to fight against the beat, and maximize immersion through tactile gestures.""In fact, from the planning stages, we wanted it to be perceived as a whole new genre, not just a rhythm game. In reality, we intentionally reduced the proportion of traditional rhythm game elements while emphasizing the balance of strategy and growth."Beat the Beat adopts a familiar and attractive cartoon rendering to appeal to users of all ages and with different tastes in genres. Moving away from the cyberpunk setting previously mentioned, we designed a world where music, harmony, and dissonance coexist."In particular, every character is an embodiment of the 'instrument' and each has their own story and personality. We've laid the stage for players to immerse themselves in the world and become emotionally connected to it beyond just playing This is an exciting differentiator and strength of BePex."In Q1 2025, BePex was selected for the Global Collaboration Program with Google Play, where it will provide various support and collaboration. The company has also been selected for the "GSP Plus" program of the Korea Creative Content Agency, securing marketing support worth up to KRW 300 million. "The 'GSP Plus' program will help us to carry out aggressive marketing in the early stages," said CEO Kim, "and our initial UA plan is now well in place.""We are also excited about the collaboration with Google Play. As 60-70% of the users are Google-based, we believe we can create real synergies in market features, marketing, etc. As for the distribution structure, we are considering both self-publishing and collaborating with specialized publishers, and currently reviewing contracts with a number of large publishers in Korea and overseas. As for the main market for the game, we are targeting Korea, Japan, and China. We originally planned to launch in smaller countries first and then enter the main market, but we are now adjusting our strategy to be flexible enough to consider parallel launches depending on discussions with publishing partners. Ultimately, we will choose the approach that will provide the highest quality service to our users."BePex is preparing to raise a Pre-A round of funding in Q3 2025. Just prior to launch, the company is in discussions for the next round of investment based on visible indicators. "We're offering IP scalability in combination with genre and market expansion, and focusing on long-term value based on content rather than short-term revenue," said CEO Kim.BePex is a team of nine members, including CEO Kim. CEO Kim has known the core members since before the company was founded. "We've been working together as a team, so collaboration is going smoothly. We're a team of veterans, with a diverse group of members who have either worked on high-profile games in the indie scene or have worked for major game companies.""Our short-term goal is to successfully establish 'Beat the Beat' in the market with a global launch scheduled for this year," said CEO Kim. "The ultimate goal of the game is to go beyond a simple rhythm game to become an entirely new genre by providing users with a new sensory play experience."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com