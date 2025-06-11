[Kyung Hee University's Campus Town Startups 2025] SleepForest, a Startup Developing an Intelligent Sleep Management Platform from Content to Commerce

Shin, Wonchul, CEO of SleepForest Co., Ltd.



CEO Wonchul Shin, a professor of neurology at Kangdong Kyung Hee University Hospital, has 27 years of experience as a sleep specialist.

Built a complete sleep platform ecosystem that connects the whole process of "diagnosis, routine prescription, product, and content" into one

"We have completed SleepForest's unique sleep ecosystem and platform that connects content platform (Deep Sleep tube, our social media channels), sleep product commerce (Deep Sleep Mall), sleep coaching platform (Deep Sleep Doctor), and a solution specialized for shift workers (Sleep Keeper). Going forward, we plan to focus on further enhancing and commercializing it."SleepForest is a startup that develops an intelligent sleep management platform. It was founded in August 2022 by CEO Wonchul Shin (54), a professor of neurology at Kangdong Kyung Hee University Hospital. CEO Shin has been a sleep specialist for 27 years, treating patients with sleep disorders.With the motto of "creating a world where everyone gets a good sleep," SleepForest has developed an intelligent sleep management platform that helps people with sleep disorders, especially insomnia and circadian rhythm disorders, to self-correct and solve them. The company also develops sleep training content and digital healthcare products."In 2024, our company entered a new stage of completing the platform and ecosystem of sleep management. First of all, our YouTube channel "Deep Sleep Tube" has surpassed 110,000 subscribers, which is a specialized channel that attracts users who have difficulty sleeping and consumers of sleep products. We have also created various social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, Naver Blog, and TikTok. Each channel has gained thousands to tens of thousands of followers."The Deep Sleep mall sells a variety of sleep-related products, including naturally derived essential oils and teas, such as chamomile and peppermint herbal teas and lavender oil. In particular, we are the exclusive distributor of "Re-Timer," a specialized phototherapy device for sleep from Australia, which provides scientific and professional sleep solutions for shift workers who need to adjust their sleep rhythm, insomniacs, and users with circadian rhythm disorders."In 2024, we recorded KRW 100 million in sales, confirming the initial market response. To verify the effectiveness of the bedtime routine function of "Deep Sleep Doctor," an AI-based sleep management platform, we conducted a clinical study at a university hospital. The results verified a statistically significant improvement in sleep quality and insomnia index. Based on this, we plan to officially launch a more advanced version of "Deep Sleep Doctor" in June 2025."The biggest competitive advantage of sleep solutions from SleepForest is that it is not just another sleep app, content, or product, but a complete ecosystem of a sleep platform that connects diagnosis, routine prescription, product, and content."SleepForest has thousands to tens of thousands of followers on various social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, blogs, and TikTok, with the main focus on the YouTube channel 'Deep Sleep Tube' (110,000 subscribers). This content ecosystem is naturally attracting real people with sleep problems and consumers of the product."Organic integration with premium commerce is another strengths of the company. Customers can purchase herbal teas, lavender oils, phototherapy devices, etc. suggested in the sleep routine coaching directly from the "Deep Sleep Mall" operated by SleepForest. The company has signed a contract to exclusively distribute Re-Timer, a phototherapy device from Australia, to ensure product competitiveness.In July 2024, SleepForest received seed investment from The DOUZONE BIZON, and in September, it was selected for the TIPS program of the Ministry of SMEs and Startups. The company is also developing "Sleep Keeper," a sleep correction platform for shift workers, aiming to launch it in the first half of 2026.Sleep Keeper is a sleep solution specialized for shift workers and has B2B scalability to target high-risk groups such as nurses, police, and airport workers."Sleep Keeper measures sleep pressure and circadian rhythm in real-time. It will be the world's first technology that allows you to regulate your optimal bedtime and circadian rhythm on your own terms. With this technology, we can realize a world where everyone sleeps well, which is SleepForest's brand mission.""SleepForest has a convergent business model based on medical expertise and technology," said CEO Shin. "It is not just a healthcare or content startup, but a platform company with clinically-based algorithms designed by a sleep specialist with 27 years of experience and implemented by AI-UX experts. The combination of scientific reliability and technical scalability is the biggest differentiator for the company.""SleepForest wants to complete a sleep ecosystem that connects content, commerce, and platforms to create a world where everyone sleeps well with scientific help instead of medication," Mr. CEO Shin said about his plans. "Now, we will push forward with technological advancement and global expansion. Moving away from sleeping pills, we aim to lead a new era of prescribing routine-based digital sleep and expand into the Anglo-American and Southeast Asian markets."Founded: August 2022Key business areas: Development of AI-based sleep management platform 'Deep Sleep Doctor'. Development of sleep solution 'Sleep Keeper' exclusively for shift workers. Operation of sleep specialist YouTube channel 'Deep Sleep Tube'. Operation of premium sleep product specialist commerce 'Deep Sleep Mall'. Sleep content and education. Sleep welfare consulting businessAchievements: "Deep Sleep Tube"surpassed 110,000 subscribers on YouTube. Attracted seed investment from Douzone Bizon in 2024. Selected for the TIPS project in 2024 (Sleep Keeper development). Selected for the IP Narae program in 2025. Secured statistical significance of sleep routine function of "Deep Sleep Doctor" in clinical trials at a university hospital. Completed SleepForest's sleep ecosystem (app, commerce, and content) and achieved KRW 100 million in sales in 2024.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com