[Kyung Hee University's Campus Town Startups 2025] Almond & Co, a Company Dedicated to Developing AI-based Personalized Beauty Tech Devices

Minjae Seo, CEO of Almond & Co., Ltd.



Suggesting optimal care solutions based on precise analysis of individual skin conditions

Users get professional, hospital-grade skin care at home

Almond & Co. is a startup that specializes in developing and distributing customized beauty tech devices based on AI. It was founded in March 2021 by CEO Minjae Seo (33).CEO Seo specialized in automotive design, which provided him with a solid foundation for aesthetic and user-centered product design. He then moved into the medical device field, where innovative AI technology and design are combined, and founded Almond & Co.Almond & Co. implements an integrated solution for the entire process from skin diagnosis to personalized care. The company's proprietary AI technology for skin diagnosis precisely analyzes an individual's skin condition and suggests optimal care solutions based on the analysis. "Our AI on-device technology enables accurate skin diagnosis in real-time without the need for cloud integration. Thus, users can receive hospital-quality professional skin care at home," said CEO Seo.Almond & Co's flagship product is a skin diagnostic beauty device customized with AI. By applying its own "AI on-device" technology, the device accurately measures and analyzes the user's skin condition in real time without the need for a cloud connection. The device accurately diagnoses various indicators such as skin moisture, oil, elasticity, and skin thickness, and provides customized skin care solutions that best suit the skin type of each individual. It has a wide range of usability, from easy home care at home to medical-grade diagnosis and treatment in hospitals and professional aesthetic institutions.In particular, the "Ionic Cryo Stick", which is currently actively marketed, combines an excellent cooling effect with ionic penetration technology to instantly reduce skin temperature. It works great for reducing puffiness, soothing, and improving skin elasticity. The product has attracted great attention on various online platforms and social media due to the satisfactory feedback from consumers, and it has become a major beauty device in Korea immediately after its launch, with explosive sales performance. Based on this success, Almond & Co. continues to innovate and expand its products."The biggest competitive advantages of our products come from 'accuracy' and 'personalization.' While existing beauty devices simply offer standardized programs, Almond & Co.'s devices precisely analyze the skin condition of each user based on a skin diagnosis algorithm with AI, and then suggest personalized care. In addition, the AI on-device technology developed in-house enables fast and accurate analysis on the device itself without the need for cloud connection. This gives us a differentiated advantage in data security and immediate user feedback."Almond & Co. is actively expanding its market through omnichannel marketing, both online and offline. Using digital marketing and performance advertising, the company is increasing consumer awareness on online platforms. In particular, the company has been conducting effective viral marketing through collaboration with SNS and influencers. In offline, the company has formed strategic alliances with famous aesthetic shops and hospitals in Korea and overseas to secure product credibility and strengthen B2B sales. In addition, the company is actively seeking to expand overseas by participating in major exhibitions in North America and Asia, and entering global platforms such as Amazon to secure local consumers.Almond & Co. hopes to close its seed round with KRW 5 billion early this year. It will soon apply for the Tech Incubator Program for Startup (TIPS) with Lowe Partners, the leading investor. After TIPS, the company plans to open a KRW 10 billion Pre A round at the end of this year and start targeting the North American and Japanese markets by expanding its factories in Korea. The size of the round is KRW 3 billion.Currently in Almond & Co, CEO Seo is responsible for developing core technologies and attracting investment, while Vice CEO Eunyoung Jeon, a dermatologist and COO with extensive experience in specialty medical devices, is responsible for development of medical devices and technology. The company is also led by global beauty experts, including CMO Haeun Kang, who has won numerous awards including Minister's Awards and Mayor's Awards, and PD Eunja Jeon, leader of its subsidiary in China. "Experts in each field work closely together to produce optimal results in every aspect of product development, manufacturing, and marketing," said CEO Seo."Our primary goal is to achieve our sales goal of KRW 5 billion, expand our factories in Korea and China, and launch high-performance models so that we can be loved by both investors and consumers," said CEO Seo about his plans, adding, "By 2030, we will become the No. 1 global company in the beauty device and skin diagnostics sector."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com