[Kyung Hee University's Campus Town Startups 2025] Itphy, Developer of "RingDoc", a Leading Platform for Musculoskeletal Digital Rehabilitation in Korea

Sung-Min Rhee, Jae-Jun Lee, CEOs of Itphy Inc.



RingDoc, a digital healthcare service that prevents musculoskeletal disorders and monitors their progress after occurrence

Preventing musculoskeletal disorders based on personal health data

(from left to right) Sung-Min Rhee, Jae-Jun Lee

"We have completed the development of 'RingDoc', a digital healthcare solution for people with musculoskeletal disorders, and are applying it at medical institutions. It has been officially adopted and utilized by several hospitals, and actual revenue generated is considered an important achievement that proves the effectiveness and potential for commercialization of the service."Itphy was founded in July 2022 by CEO Sung-Min Rhee (41), a professor of orthopedic surgery at Kyung Hee Medical Center. The company aims to compensate for the limitations of the existing healthcare system through digital healthcare services specific to musculoskeletal disorders."Under the philosophy of 'connecting doctors and patients in a single ring,' Itphy provides integrated digital healthcare that covers the entire process from disease prevention to post-disease monitoring," said CEO Rhee.In 2025, Itphy was selected as an official participant of CES, the world's largest IT exhibition, attracting great attention from the global market. It has also been selected for major government support programs such as the "Overseas Branching Project" by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the "Export Voucher Project" by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, reinforcing its foundation for overseas expansion.Jae-Jun Lee, co- CEO, said, "We are accelerating our efforts to lay the foundation for entering the U.S. market in 2026." He added, "We are also discussing cooperation with large hospitals in India, increasing our potential for overseas expansion."RingDoc prevents musculoskeletal disorders based on personal health data before they occur. First, the AI measures joint range and assesses joint function through motion analysis, and then determines the current joint condition based on data from thousands of patients. It is designed to proactively respond to diseases at the stage before they occur or worsen based on the collected health data, including analyzed joint conditions and individual underlying diseases."RingDoc is a hospital-based digital rehabilitation platform that is differentiated by both actual clinical use and user experience. It is a platform developed by orthopedic surgeons and centered on clinical practicality. Since practicing orthopedic surgeons were directly involved in the design and development, it is designed to enable quick and accurate identification of a patient's condition and customized exercise prescriptions within the clinic. In particular, RingDoc enables hospitals to track the functional recovery of post-operative or chronic pain patients with objective reports, helping them to improve patient care efficiency as well as treatment credibility. In addition, partner hospitals receive ongoing exposure on RingDoc's app, which helps them attract new patients and improve retention rates. RingDoc is becoming a meaningful touchpoint for hospitals to leverage it as a new branding channel to convey their expertise and trustworthiness." (Jae-Jun Lee, Co-CEO)"We have high user satisfaction and trust," said Sung-Min Rhee, CEO of RingDoc. "In a survey of actual users, 89% said they would like to use RingDoc regularly, 84% said they would recommend it to their friends, 89% said it helps with rehabilitation, and 95% said it is clear and easy to use, proving its high user satisfaction and intuitive usability."Based on its hospital-centered B2H business model, RingDoc is expanding its sales channels to include both on medical scenes and digital channels. The company is also expanding its collaboration with university hospitals and specialty hospitals. Through collaboration with major university hospitals and orthopedic specialty hospitals in the metropolitan area, the company is conducting clinical research, pilot adoption, and joint data analysis. In addition, reflecting feedback from medical staff, the company is continuously upgrading its services. This process is securing strong references based on actual use and driving voluntary diffusion.Until now, Itphy has focused on government-funded R&D projects for technology development and clinical validation. Despite its early stage of commercialization, Itphy has been attracting investors' attention because it is actually generating revenue through subscriptions from several hospitals. In the second half of 2025, the company plans to open a Pre-A funding round."Beyond establishing RingDoc as a leading platform for digital rehabilitation of the musculoskeletal system in Korea, we are aiming to become a global digital healthcare company," said CEO Sung-Min Rhee. "We are pursuing specific strategies to become an 'integrated management platform for the entire medical cycle' from pre-operative to post-operative management."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com