[Kyung Hee University's Campus Town Startups 2025] KULAB, a Company Providing Integrated Support to International Students for Settlement, Career, Employment, and Startup

CHOI JI WOO, CEO of KULAB



"Settlement Support Platform" that provides specialized information and education for international students

AI-based competency diagnosis and customized career path suggestions for sophisticated problem solving

KULAB is an education provider for the global workforce and a labor matching startup for international students. It was founded in November 2021 by CEO Choi Ji Woo (31)."KULAB is a company that offers specialized information and training for international students," said CEO Choi.Hanliu, developed by KULAB, is an online and offline education and platform for international students. It offers job skills training for international students who seek employment in Korea and matches them with startups that need global employees. The platform also provides capacity-building training for foreigners to start their own businesses in Korea."Hanliu" is a service for international students from China. It provides information on academics, career, life, and community services specialized for international students from China. Here you can find academic information, such as ratings for schools and courses. When you're thinking about your career after graduation, Hanliu also provides information on the experiences of senior international students, the culture of Korean companies, employment, and more."KULAB processes raw data on various needs of foreign students and Korean startups. In this way, the company has been steadily securing data exclusively for foreigners."Hanliu" is a community-centered platform, but KULAB is currently planning to expand its business to "Grow-Path," a SaaS platform that provides integrated support for the settlement, career, employment, and startup of foreign students and global talents. This overcomes the limitations of community services and enables more sophisticated solutions to problems through AI-based competency diagnosis and customized career path suggestions."Most services for foreigners are focused on job matching and Korean language training. KULAB integrates the entire process including job search, online and offline training for employment and entrepreneurship, and career design. In addition, KULAB has a personalized diagnostic system that includes visa, language, life, and career management functions that are essential for foreigners. Beyond simple job matching, it differentiates itself as a "settlement support platform."KULAB is pursuing a marketing strategy focused on B2G and B2B, and providing training and settlement management services in partnership with universities and local governments, including Kyung Hee University Campus Town, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, TIPS TOWN Global Startup Center (GSC), Seoul Global Center (SGC), Dongdaemun-gu Office, and Guro-gu Office. In addition, the company is also expanding globally (in and outbound) through collaboration with Hancom Academy in the IT education business and Korean language education.KULAB currently consists of a core operations team of five people, all of whom are skilled in providing on-site training and communicating in multiple languages. In addition, the company has a large network of instructors and can offer training in seven languages, including English, Chinese, Japanese, and Vietnamese."From 2025, we aim to realize our slogan 'Designing Settlement'," CEO Choi said about his plans," and our ultimate goal is to become a 'settlement infrastructure service provider' that offers a practical career path for foreigners who want to stay in Korea."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com