[Kyung Hee University's Campus Town Startups 2025] ProRe Solution Providing User-Centered, Integrated Specialized Content for Rehabilitation Education

YooGyong-Park, CEO of ProRe Solution



Offering special lectures to pass national licensing exams as well as online and offline trial examinations.

Established an efficient production and operation environment with its own technology for automatic production of rehabilitation content

"The ProRe solution has focused on creating a structure that quickly delivers the right content that users need, beyond just creating content. The nature of rehabilitation content includes a wide range of user ages, the importance of repetitive learning. This makes accessibility, ease of use, and ongoing motivation very important. Therefore, in recent years, the ProRe Solution has been enhancing the user-centric experience by enhancing the functionality of the platform itself, including personalized content curation, history-based content recommendations, and a real-time feedback system."ProRe Solution is a startup specialized in integrated rehabilitation education. It was founded in June 2023 by CEO YooGyong Park. ProRe Solution is a next-generation rehabilitation education program that systematically provides special lectures for students of rehabilitation therapy departments (physical therapy department, occupational therapy department, etc.) to pass the national licensing exams, and rehabilitation education (3D theoretical education, online and offline practical training) for junior rehabilitation therapists.ProRe Solutions provides special courses for national licensing exams for students of rehabilitation therapy department, as well as systematic rehabilitation training for junior rehabilitation therapists. In addition, the company develops and sells various rehabilitation teaching aids (such as visual and perceptual development aids). ProRe Solution has released a number of special lectures for passing the national licensing exams for physical therapists, and has also released online and offline trial examinations.The strength of ProRe solution is its ability of automated production of rehabilitation content. "Due to the variety of types and complex configurations, rehabilitation content videos used to be created manually one by one. This was very time-consuming and labor-intensive. In fact, for a 6-hour original video, it would take more than 35 hours just to edit it. To overcome this limitation, we developed our own AI-based automatic video segmentation technology."ProRe Solution leveraged this technology to create an incredible system that allowed them to cut and edit a six-hour original video in less than an hour, automatically split it into chapters, summarize each chapter, and automatically upload it."It makes it much easier for instructors to create and manage content on their own pages," said CEO Park, adding, "We have achieved significant savings in both labor and time."Based on this technology, ProRe Solution participated in the SOCAP24 Impact Investment Conference in the U.S. in late October last year and met with various VCs. "The technology attracted a lot of interest, and people gave us some insight that we could advance our video automation technology and expand it into a collaborative model with video programming companies.""Another competitive advantage of the platform is that we have built an environment that is intuitive and efficient to create and operate, not only for users who consume content, but also for instructors who provide content," said CEO Park. "Anyone can easily create and update content, which means that we have a structure that allows both providers and consumers to grow sustainably."Leveraging this structure and technology, ProRe Solution is also actively promoting cooperation with overseas companies specializing in healthcare and imaging programs. "Our items are gradually proving to be more competitive in the market, as they are recognized for their scalability and content structure that can be applied to global markets beyond just the Korean market," said CEO Park.ProRe Solution's current marketing efforts are based on strategic collaborations with various partners with meaningful networks. In particular, we are working with specialized platform companies that have a network of approximately 240,000 healthcare providers."We're still in the process of finalizing our direction with them, as we continue to discuss how to effectively disseminate content and conduct targeted marketing. Although the campaign is not yet in a concrete stage of execution, we expect that once this cooperation structure is finalized, it will open up a meaningful outlet to reach real consumers in the medical and rehabilitation fields in a short period of time. We are designing a marketing strategy that goes beyond simple advertising and is rooted in the credibility and effectiveness of the content.""We are actively pursuing cooperation with overseas content companies," said CEO Park about his plans, adding, "If this cooperation is finalized, it can mark an exciting turning point for us to expand beyond Korea into a global content platform."Founded: June 2023Key business areas: Production and distribution of high-quality content for training rehabilitation experts. Development of AI-based video technology for automatic image segmentation and summarization.Achievements: Completed the 14th Youth Entrepreneurship Academy in 2024. Won the grand prize at the 2025 product development competition. Won the ‘Grand Prize’ in the 2024 Asan Nanum Foundation Startup Program.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com