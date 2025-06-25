[Kyung Hee University Campus Town Startups 2025] DUBU, an integrated platform that provides job training for foreigners in the healthcare field

Sijie Ji, CEO of DUBU



Offering training for healthcare exams, practical Korean language training for medical and welfare fields, and cultural adaptation content

Strengths include customized training designs and one-stop paths to training, qualifications, and employment

Founded in July 2024 by CEO Sijie Ji (29), DUBU is a company that provides an integrated platform focused on job training for foreigners in the healthcare field.Having come to Korea from China to study, Ji has lived there for nine years, learning Korean and teaching the language. While working at the international exchange office during her undergraduate studies, she observed foreign students learning Korean and adapting to life in Korea. She saw many foreigners struggling with language and cultural barriers, which led her to think deeply about how she could provide practical help. These experiences and thoughts eventually led her to start DUBU.In 2024, DUBU began providing AI-based Korean language education services for foreign students. However, due to market conditions and policy changes, the company transitioned to an integrated education platform focused on job training for foreign healthcare professionals. This conversion was made possible by the platform's clear social value and marketability in contributing to the government's policy of expanding the foreign workforce and solving the imbalance in the supply of healthcare professionals.Ji Sijie said, "In particular, Korean language education remains a core element of our services, but it has been redefined as a means of strengthening basic competencies for obtaining health qualifications and performing on-site duties."At present, DUBU offers its primary services in the following areas: First, the company provides training for healthcare exams, practical Korean for medical and welfare fields, and cultural adaptation content through the online learning platform DUBU.Second, the company has introduced an AI chatbot-based learning system that enables foreign learners to study repeatedly without being constrained by time or place. Third, the company has designed an employment-linked training course that leads to qualification acquisition and employment by connecting offline practical classes and one-on-one career counseling."The educational platform DUBU provides foreigners with integrated job training and language education specialized in the health field. We are increasing our competitiveness through various marketing strategies and institutional connections. The core competitiveness of our services can be summarized in three points:"First, the company provides customized, integrated education for foreigners. "Beyond simple language education, our program integrates job training to obtain health qualifications and practical Korean for the medical and welfare fields. In addition, we maximize the effectiveness of training by eliminating language barriers with a customized, repetitive learning system. Our strength lies in offering a comprehensive path from training to qualification to employment.Second, the company has its verified localization marketing strategy. On the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, DUBU-related content has been viewed more than 700,000 times, and the company has secured a high level of interest by planning and executing content targeting Chinese users. This initiative demonstrates high market scalability in terms of rapid growth and brand recognition in the Chinese market.Third, the company has established a practical growth structure that is based on cooperation with institutions. Through cooperation with the government, related institutions, and academies, the company has established an offline training and employment system. The company's expansion strategy aligns with public policy changes, such as the increase in foreign workers and the imbalance in health supply. Through this structure, DUBU has secured a position that accurately matches institutional and policy demands for services targeting foreigners.Ji Sijie said, "DUBU is a job training platform for healthcare professionals targeting foreigners." It is diversifying its sales channels in Korea and abroad through localized content marketing strategies, the establishment of a network of public institutions, and the expansion of an integrated platform connecting job seekers with employers."DUBU is increasing the effectiveness of its services by securing channels that connect education, qualifications, and employment. By cooperating with healthcare institutions and intermediaries, DUBU is securing practical employment opportunities for foreign learners and preparing to expand into an integrated platform that connects education and employment services.Ji Sijie said, "DUBU is solidifying its strategic foundation in both content and channels, proving the sustainability and expandability of specialized education services for foreigners."Regarding future plans, Ji said, "DUBU aims to grow into an integrated platform that goes beyond simple Korean language education to provide a structure that enables foreign job seekers to acquire job skills and find stable employment."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com