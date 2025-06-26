[Kyung Hee University Campus Town Startups 2025] Dr.B Lab, a startup that uses AI-based computer simulations to develop traditional Korean medicine

Bonglee Kim, CEO of Dr.B LAB Corp.



Developing traditional Korean medicine prescriptions that enhance the effectiveness of cancer treatment and reduce side effects

Expanding the field of development by increasing the efficiency and precision of drug design

"Previously, we focused on developing traditional Korean medicines that enhance the effects of anticancer treatment and reduce side effects through combination therapy. Recently, however, we have been increasing the efficiency and precision of drug design through AI-based computer simulations, as well as expanding our development fields. Additionally, we are developing consumer-friendly products by reconfiguring traditional Korean medicines into functional foods so more people can experience their benefits in their daily lives."Founded in July 2022 by Bonglee Kim (42), a professor in the Department of Pathology at the College of Korean Medicine at Kyung Hee University and head of the Department of Cancer Prevention Materials Development, Dr. B LAB is a startup that develops combination drugs enhancing the effects of anticancer drugs and radiation therapy using traditional Korean medicine.After earning his bachelor's degree from Kyung Hee University's College of Korean Medicine and working as a doctor, Kim realized that Korean medicine was highly effective and offered significant research potential. He then pursued his master's and doctoral degrees as a full-time graduate student, subsequently working as a postdoctoral researcher at Texas Tech University's School of Pharmacy. While researching the anti-cancer effects of traditional Korean medicine, he learned that some of his close acquaintances had passed away from cancer. He decided to go beyond basic research and utilize his research results, so he took on the challenge of starting a business."There are various types of cancer treatment methods, such as chemotherapy, surgery, radiation, and hormone therapy. However, some cancers still have a poor prognosis, and the number of cancer patients worldwide continues to increase due to the aging population. Developing new cancer treatments requires significant investments in time and money. However, Korean medical institutions can immediately use traditional Korean medicine based on its principles and experimental results. Therefore, there is an urgent need to develop traditional Korean medicine combinations for difficult-to-treat cancers that can enhance the effectiveness of existing anticancer therapies and reduce side effects. Many traditional Korean medicines and natural products contain anti-cancer ingredients, and many have been approved as anti-cancer agents. Additionally, traditional Korean medicine extracts contain synergistic ingredients that enhance anti-cancer effects. Often, the entire extract is more effective than a single ingredient. Based on experiments, it is necessary to develop drugs that can be used in combination with traditional Korean medicine for each type of cancer and anti-cancer treatment."Dr.B LAB utilizes scientifically verified traditional Korean medicine. The company has analyzed traditional Korean medicine prescriptions based on long clinical experience using modern scientific methods and has proven their efficacy through data and experiments.Kim said, "Dr.B LAB's competitive edge lies in introducing AI-based computer simulation technology. By applying AI modeling to derive active ingredients and predict mechanisms of action, we have greatly improved the accuracy and speed of drug design and development.""We have multiple pipelines and advanced positioning. Starting with cancer combination therapies, we have expanded our development scope to include functional foods for general consumers, securing both expertise and expandability. Additionally, we have found a connection between Korean medicine and the global market. Demand for K-medicine-based functional products is growing in overseas markets, such as Southeast Asia, where Korean products and traditional medicine are highly trusted, making them competitive export candidates in the future."Dr.B Lab was recently selected for a research project by the Indonesian government and an Erasmus+ international cooperation project in Europe. Dr.B LAB is currently conducting joint research with local medical, pharmaceutical, and food engineering schools.Overseas researchers were usually the first to recognize the scientific potential of Korean medicine's anti-cancer prescriptions and propose collaboration. In October 2023, Dr.B LAB secured 200 million won in seed investment from Korea University Technology Holding Company to participate in the Tech Incubator Program for Startups (TIPS), a technology startup support program run by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups. Subsequently, Dr.B LAB won a TIPS R&D project worth 500 million won. The investment will be used to advance research and development, expand personnel, and establish strategies for obtaining authorization and permission based on overseas joint research.Dr.B. Lab consists of researchers who specialize in Korean medicine, food nutrition, and biotechnology, as well as a business operations team that covers planning, global business, and design. The research and development team consists of professors who have over ten years of experience in cancer research based on Korean medicine, as well as in the discovery of functional materials. The team also includes individuals with master's and doctoral degrees who are skilled in network pharmacology and AI-based analysis. Their collective expertise allows for comprehensive development, spanning from basic to applied research.Additionally, Dr.B LAB has secured a multinational workforce for international joint research with the United States, Australia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Romania, Vietnam, and India. The company continues to recruit overseas researchers and global communication personnel to respond to local needs.Regarding future plans, Kim said, "Dr.B. Lab's primary goal is to secure scientific evidence for Korean medicine-based adjuvant therapies for cancer and expand their clinical application. To this end, we will continue to develop traditional Korean medicines for specific types of cancer and advance the screening of AI-based new drug candidates."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com