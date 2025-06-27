[Kyung Hee University Campus Town Startups 2025] Do With, developing "CareerMizing," a generative AI-based experience organization solution

Chanhyeok Park, CEO of Do With



Operating a CareerMizing service that helps job seekers from start to finish in writing their resumes

Creating resumes optimized for each company and job based on organized experience

Do With is a startup that develops generative AI-based experience organization solutions. It was founded in May 2025 by CEO Chanhyeok Park (25).Do With operates a CareerMizing service that assists job seekers from the beginning to the end of writing their resumes. Do With provides a CareerMizing service that assists job seekers in crafting their resumes from beginning to end. The CareerMizing service uses AI technology to support job seekers throughout their search by solving the most difficult part: organizing their experiences. It creates resumes tailored to companies and job duties based on this information."Through interviews with 300 job seekers, we found that organizing one's experiences is the most difficult part of writing a resume. With our COO, who has seven years of editing experience, we understand this problem and are rapidly expanding our business. Through CareerMizing, we aim to help job seekers apply to their desired companies more easily and quickly, even in a complex and challenging job market."CareerMizing automates the first step of writing a resume by using AI to organize one's experience. Then, it creates a resume optimized for each company and job based on the organized experience.Unlike existing services that focus only on creating drafts, CareerMizing supports the complete process of writing a resume, including organizing experience, creating the letter, and receiving feedback from current employees. Users can organize their experiences through a chat-style UI. The organized experiences are applicable to various companies and job duties. Such an organization is a major advantage because it reduces time and increases completeness. With the help of a feedback function from current employees, AI-generated resumes can be customized to reflect the job seeker's personality.Park says, "CareerMizing has its best competitive edge on the integrative generation of a cover letter based on organizing the history of experiences."Most existing resume services focus on creating drafts, which require users to organize their experiences themselves. However, CareerMizing uses AI to structure experiences from the beginning and can generate customized resumes for each company and job based on this data." Additionally, we offer a comprehensive solution for completing resumes that achieves a high level of quality, utilizing a generation model informed by a dataset of over 1,900 accepted resumes and feedback from current employees."Currently, CareerMizing is rapidly forming partnerships with verified correction consultants in the resume market. As a result, CareerMizing is continuously improving the quality of resumes by consistently gathering and incorporating acceptance data.CareerMizing operates a market development strategy that combines marketing and sales. The company posts content about interviews and resumes on a weekly basis for marketing purposes. We focus on content marketing through social media, increasing our engagement with job seekers via our social media accounts, which have approximately 20,000 followers.In terms of sales, the company holds monthly online and offline job seminars to expand partnerships with universities and employment support institutions. The business generates practical points of contact with students and encourages service conversion through these initiatives. At present, there are six partnerships under discussion, and the objective is to sign more than 50 partnership MOUs by 2025.The four-member CareerMizing team is rapidly advancing the service based on their respective areas of expertise.Regarding future plans, Park said, "CareerMizing aims to attract 100,000 users and achieve 2 billion won in sales in the resume market in Korea by 2027. To this end, we plan to advance the user experience further and implement services that allow users to organize their experiences, create resumes, and receive feedback, all within the platform."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com