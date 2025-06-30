[2025 Kyung Hee University Campus Town Startups CEO] D Chilling, a Plant-based Dessert Brand that Upcycles Okara

Seongheon Kim, CEO of D Chilling
Developed Low-sugar, High-protein Ice Cream Using Okara, a Byproduct of Tofu Production
Transforms over 100,000 tons of Excess Okara into Food, Reducing Environmental Impact
pulp). It was founded in July 2023 by CEO Seongheon Kim (27).
"It all started with people feeling left out when they couldn't enjoy regular desserts due to health
issues. After being diagnosed with diabetes, my grandmother could no longer enjoy desserts with
the rest of the family at gatherings and had to sit far away and watch. It was heartbreaking to see
her like that. Seeing the sense of exclusion behind her smile as she said, 'Enjoy your dessert,'
made me realize that food is not just about nutrition but also a means of connection."
D Chilling is a food upcycling startup that aims to create "inclusive desserts that everyone can
enjoy together" by rediscovering the value of underutilized food ingredients. As its first project in
the healthy dessert category, the company has developed a low-sugar, high-protein ice cream made
from okara, which is easy to chew, offers a variety of flavors, and allows for a more diverse
expression of nutritional content. The product is currently undergoing market validation.
CEO Kim explained, "We focused on the rich nutrients in okara, a byproduct of tofu production, to
develop a low-sugar, high-protein ice cream. Compared to regular ice cream, our product reduces
sugar content by 93% (1.5g per 100g) and increases protein content by 300% (12g per 100g),
making it an innovative product."
"Okara is rich in natural nutrients such as protein and dietary fiber. Through our patent-pending
pre-processing technology, we have neutralized the unique taste and aroma of okara while
preserving its core nutritional components. Additionally, we have used natural sweeteners to
achieve a natural flavor without artificial sweetness."
The product is available in two forms: a cup type (474 ml) and a stick type (80 ml × 5 sticks). D
Chilling is continuously improving the product through prototype testing and consumer feedback.
This product has three significant competitive advantages. First, it offers a balance between health
and taste. It addresses the drawbacks of regular ice cream, such as 'high sugar content', and diet
ice cream, such as 'nutritional deficiencies'. The dietary fiber in the okara regulates sugar
absorption, preventing blood sugar spikes, while the high protein content (12g) supports muscle
maintenance and growth.
Second, it adopts a sustainable circular economy model. Regenerating over 100,000 tons of surplus
okara annually into high-value food products reduces environmental impact. Tofu manufacturers
save on disposal costs, while farmers benefit from increased soybean demand, creating a positive
feedback loop.
Third, it has market differentiation. While most existing protein ice creams use animal-derived
whey protein, D Chilling products are 100% plant-based and offer a reasonable price, making them
accessible to a broader consumer base.
"We are currently in the market validation phase, creating consumer touchpoints through various
methods. Last September, we operated a pop-up store at Yongsan IPARK MALL, introducing 312 ice
creams over two weeks. We received positive feedback, with a taste satisfaction rating of 4.2 out of
5 and a 91% willingness to repurchase."
CEO Kim stated that the company is entering the market with an innovative hybrid business model.
"We aim to target consumers in their 20s and 30s directly, leading the health trend through
unmanned ice cream stores. We will implement a QR code marketing system to collect real-time
customer feedback and use this data to improve products and make marketing decisions."
Additionally, the company plans to strategically target the B2B market. D Chilling is currently
discussing supply agreements with locations such as senior living communities with a high
prevalence of diabetes, fitness centers with high protein demand, and diabetes clinics—areas where
special target groups requiring health management are concentrated. Currently, the company is
negotiating preliminary vendor agreements with one senior living community and two fitness
centers in the Busan area. It plans to expand its distribution network through partnerships with
healthy food specialty platforms and premium supermarkets.
Regarding future plans, CEO Kim stated, "In the short term, we will finalize our product lineup with
two cup-type and three stick-type products, complete HACCP certification, and establish a stable
production system. Our first goal is to secure more than 10 sales outlets in the Busan area and
achieve monthly sales of 10 million won.“
Foundation Date: July 2023
Main Business: Desserts (ice cream) that help control blood sugar, containing dietary fiber and protein through bean curd biotechnology
Achievements: Participation in the Seoul Venture Hub Kitchen Incubator, development of proprietary recipes and MVP testing with 98% satisfaction rate, conducted 20 sample tasting events, participated in the Food Tech Program by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation and Korea Foodservice Industry Association, attended the AGRI-FOOD TECH EXPO, participated with a booth in the Yongsan Job and Entrepreneurship Fair, and operated a pop-up store at Yongsan IPARK MALL (sold 312 items with a customer satisfaction rating of 4.2 out of 5), patent application for bean curd pre-processing method in progress, signed MOU with two tofu manufacturers for bean curd supply, and in the process of the MOU for vendor onboarding for store entry with one senior living community and two fitness centers in the Busan area
이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com
