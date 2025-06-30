[2025 Kyung Hee University Campus Town Startups CEO] D Chilling, a Plant-based Dessert Brand that Upcycles Okara

Seongheon Kim, CEO of D Chilling



Developed Low-sugar, High-protein Ice Cream Using Okara, a Byproduct of Tofu Production

Transforms over 100,000 tons of Excess Okara into Food, Reducing Environmental Impact

D Chilling is a startup operating a plant-based dessert brand made from upcycled okara (soybeanpulp). It was founded in July 2023 by CEO Seongheon Kim (27)."It all started with people feeling left out when they couldn't enjoy regular desserts due to healthissues. After being diagnosed with diabetes, my grandmother could no longer enjoy desserts withthe rest of the family at gatherings and had to sit far away and watch. It was heartbreaking to seeher like that. Seeing the sense of exclusion behind her smile as she said, 'Enjoy your dessert,'made me realize that food is not just about nutrition but also a means of connection."D Chilling is a food upcycling startup that aims to create "inclusive desserts that everyone canenjoy together" by rediscovering the value of underutilized food ingredients. As its first project inthe healthy dessert category, the company has developed a low-sugar, high-protein ice cream madefrom okara, which is easy to chew, offers a variety of flavors, and allows for a more diverseexpression of nutritional content. The product is currently undergoing market validation.CEO Kim explained, "We focused on the rich nutrients in okara, a byproduct of tofu production, todevelop a low-sugar, high-protein ice cream. Compared to regular ice cream, our product reducessugar content by 93% (1.5g per 100g) and increases protein content by 300% (12g per 100g),making it an innovative product.""Okara is rich in natural nutrients such as protein and dietary fiber. Through our patent-pendingpre-processing technology, we have neutralized the unique taste and aroma of okara whilepreserving its core nutritional components. Additionally, we have used natural sweeteners toachieve a natural flavor without artificial sweetness."The product is available in two forms: a cup type (474 ml) and a stick type (80 ml × 5 sticks). DChilling is continuously improving the product through prototype testing and consumer feedback.This product has three significant competitive advantages. First, it offers a balance between healthand taste. It addresses the drawbacks of regular ice cream, such as 'high sugar content', and dietice cream, such as 'nutritional deficiencies'. The dietary fiber in the okara regulates sugarabsorption, preventing blood sugar spikes, while the high protein content (12g) supports musclemaintenance and growth.Second, it adopts a sustainable circular economy model. Regenerating over 100,000 tons of surplusokara annually into high-value food products reduces environmental impact. Tofu manufacturerssave on disposal costs, while farmers benefit from increased soybean demand, creating a positivefeedback loop.Third, it has market differentiation. While most existing protein ice creams use animal-derivedwhey protein, D Chilling products are 100% plant-based and offer a reasonable price, making themaccessible to a broader consumer base."We are currently in the market validation phase, creating consumer touchpoints through variousmethods. Last September, we operated a pop-up store at Yongsan IPARK MALL, introducing 312 icecreams over two weeks. We received positive feedback, with a taste satisfaction rating of 4.2 out of5 and a 91% willingness to repurchase."CEO Kim stated that the company is entering the market with an innovative hybrid business model."We aim to target consumers in their 20s and 30s directly, leading the health trend throughunmanned ice cream stores. We will implement a QR code marketing system to collect real-timecustomer feedback and use this data to improve products and make marketing decisions."Additionally, the company plans to strategically target the B2B market. D Chilling is currentlydiscussing supply agreements with locations such as senior living communities with a highprevalence of diabetes, fitness centers with high protein demand, and diabetes clinics—areas wherespecial target groups requiring health management are concentrated. Currently, the company isnegotiating preliminary vendor agreements with one senior living community and two fitnesscenters in the Busan area. It plans to expand its distribution network through partnerships withhealthy food specialty platforms and premium supermarkets.Regarding future plans, CEO Kim stated, "In the short term, we will finalize our product lineup withtwo cup-type and three stick-type products, complete HACCP certification, and establish a stableproduction system. Our first goal is to secure more than 10 sales outlets in the Busan area andachieve monthly sales of 10 million won."