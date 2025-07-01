[Kyung Hee University Campus Town Startups 2025] DEEP SAFY, developing safety-related items for semiconductor sites

Seongju Park, CEO of DEEP SAFY



DEEP SAFY is a startup developing hardware and software specializing in safety. CEO Seongju Park (30) founded the company in July 2024.Park worked as an equipment engineer at SK hynix and has been running his business as an official SK hynix internal venture since May last year.DEEP SAFY focuses on developing safety-related items for semiconductor manufacturing sites. "Semiconductor manufacturing sites are very noisy. Furthermore, various chemical gases are used, so workers often have to wear gas masks while working. DEEP SAFY manufactures communications devices that consider these environmental factors."It has become vital to work without accidents at work sites. The requirement has become even more important with the enforcement of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, which focuses on strengthening criminal penalties for employers in the event of industrial accidents that cause serious injury or death."Employees must be able to work without injury. Semiconductor factories operate at high decibel levels due to strict work specifications. The noise is about the same as a train passing by. Workers wear gas masks, which can hinder communication and lead to accidents. The process also requires a thorough inspection of numerous items. We decided that it was necessary to solve these issues."Park said, "There are limits to reducing noise with hardware, but AI technology can reduce it by more than 98%.""Our competitive advantage is AI technology that eliminates noise in real time at semiconductor manufacturing sites, and this technology works in the form of on-device AI. We are also developing hardware that can run AI chips without a network connection."On-device AI is a device that operates independently without an Internet connection. Smart devices collect and process information on their own, which speeds up AI response times and enhances customized AI services for users.In addition to Park, DEEP SAFY has a CTO who develops AI technology and two representatives from partner companies who develop hardware and software.Regarding future plans, Park said, "Our goal is to continue developing safety-related items for industrial sites to reduce accident rates, and we will seek to expand our market to our parent companies, SK hynix and system ic."이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com