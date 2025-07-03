[Kyung Hee University Campus Town Startups 2025] "Resvelo" developed a real-time meeting knowledge extraction API platform, an AI-based video note automation tool

Kyamanywa Hamza, CEO of Resvelo



Resvelo is a startup that developed an AI-based video note automation tool and a real-time meeting transcription and knowledge extraction API platform. The company was founded in October 2024 by Kyamanywa Hamza (26), a native of Uganda.The items developed by Kyamanywa Hamza are HoverNotes and Vexa. HoverNotes is an extension program for creating video notes that uses AI to help users organize online lectures and tutorial videos into a personal knowledge base. Vexa is an open-source API platform for real-time meeting transcription and knowledge extraction."Through HoverNotes, we confirmed the possibility of integrating media streams and AI models and expanded on this concept to create Vexa. Our goal is to integrate AI into spaces where people work and study, such as Slack, Google Meet, and Zoom. One way we plan to achieve such an objective is by having AI bots participate in meetings to listen and analyze the content."HoverNotes is a Chrome extension program that analyzes videos played on YouTube, Udemy, Coursera, and other platforms in real time. It saves notes in Markdown format to the user's Obsidian Vault. HoverNotes uses Gemini 2.0 AI to understand and summarize codes, slides, and diagrams. All data is stored locally on the user's device, not in the cloud.HoverNotes has two key features that set it apart: a local-first design and viewing-based AI analysis. HoverNotes analyzes videos as if a real viewer were watching them, unlike other services that rely on simple subtitles. In addition, it does not store user data externally, making it excellent in terms of privacy.Vexa integrates with major meeting platforms, such as Google Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams, and can transcribe meeting content in real time and translate it into more than 99 languages. Vexa is open source, allowing companies to host it themselves for enhanced data security. It also offers low latency and high-quality transcription. Vexa is spreading mainly through the developer community and open-source ecosystem and is currently preparing for initial user onboarding.HoverNotes naturally spread its product through the early Reddit, Twitter, and Obsidian communities. It currently has over 800 users on the Chrome Store and is accumulating user reviews. In the future, HoverNotes plans to expand through YouTube-based influencer marketing and developer communities."HoverNotes has been operating with self-funded capital, and its revenue model is still in the experimental stage. In the future, we are considering impact investing and ESG-focused funding as a B2B platform with social value."What made CEO Kyamanywa Hamza decide to start a new company? "It started with the inefficiencies I experienced in previous video learning. Taking notes while watching videos was cumbersome, and retaining the information was difficult. The idea started with a personal problem, and I did all the initial development myself."After starting the business, Kyamanywa Hamza said, "I feel most rewarded when I receive feedback saying that, thanks to this tool, people no longer have to repeatedly watch YouTube videos." I find it rewarding to save people time and increase their learning efficiency."Regarding future plans, Kyamanywa Hamza said, "We plan to strengthen integration with Zoom and Microsoft Teams and expand the platform by adding real-time large language model (LLM) processing and knowledge extraction features."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com