[Kyung Hee University Campus Town Startups 2025] "MediCompact," providing "Glow Back," an app that estimates anti-aging treatment strategies for people in their 30s to 50s

Jinwoo Jung, CEO of MediCompact



A platform service for strategic consumers who seek high satisfaction within their budget

Users simply need to register their photo to receive personalized quotes for procedures from premium medical clinics and hospitals in Gangnam

MediCompact is a beauty tech startup that provides Glow Back, a strategic quotation app for anti-aging procedures. The company was founded in August 2024 by Jinwoo Jung (25), a student at Kyung Hee University's College of Medicine.Prior to starting his business, Jung ran a YouTube channel called “Med Student Jinwoo,” which had about 15,000 subscribers in Korea. He also co-ran a YouTube channel in Indonesia with about 230,000 subscribers."Despite being in its early stages, MediCompact is rapidly improving its execution capabilities by bringing together core talents with expertise in various fields. As the CEO, I lead the overall service direction and strategy, investment attraction, and major partnerships. Meanwhile, a highly capable development team and a talented product designer who recently joined the company promote product development. Based on their respective areas of expertise, they collaborate organically, ensuring high quality and speed, even in important decision-making processes."MediCompact operates Glowback, a platform that provides strategic quotations for customized procedures proposed directly by medical clinics and hospitals for people in their 30s and older who are tired of the vast amount of unreliable information in the medical aesthetic market. The company was selected for the government support projects “Pre-Startup Package” in 2024 and “Youth Entrepreneurship Academy” in 2025, and won the grand prize at a startup competition for doctors and medical students last November. Within two months of the app's launch, the cumulative budget for quotation requests exceeded 130 million won. About 20% of users who received quotations applied for counseling, showing a high conversion rate. Currently, 27 premium medical clinics in Gangnam have opened on the app.Glowback is a strategic quotation platform for anti-aging medical aesthetics for individuals in their 30s and 40s who are busy with their social lives and struggle to find information on the numerous cosmetic procedures available. Once users have registered their areas of concern, maximum budget, and photos, they will receive strategic quotations for customized procedures from premium clinics in Gangnam within a few days. Users can apply for counseling at the medical clinic or hospital of their choice immediately after comparing the quotations. Medical clinics and hospitals offer package deals tailored to users' budgets for aesthetic procedures, which are more economical than one-time procedures and allow for more reliable appearance management. The primary customer base consists of individuals aged 30 to 50 who have disposable income but limited time. Reflecting the trend towards natural aesthetics, 60% of offered procedures are nonsurgical, while 40% involve plastic surgery. The platform offers procedures that are popular among middle-aged people, such as under-eye fat repositioning, double eyelid surgery, nose revision surgery, and hair transplants."Glowback differs from existing medical aesthetic platforms. Existing services mainly target people in their teens, 20s, and early 30s. They offer flashy user interfaces, special events for students, and marketing focused on the lowest prices. Glowback, on the other hand, targets individuals aged 30 to 50 who have disposable income but limited time. They don't have time to search for or compare information, but they definitely want answers to their concerns about their appearance. With a single simple quotation request, Glowback connects users with medical clinics and hospitals that directly propose customized procedure strategies in the form of quotations. Users can then compare the strategies of multiple clinics and choose the one they like best. This is fundamentally different from the traditional method of searching for answers yourself because the clinics provide answers to users' concerns first.Glowback does not induce users to visit clinics by emphasizing the lowest price for a single procedure. Instead, it is a platform for strategic consumers who seek high satisfaction within their budget. Only medical clinics and hospitals that seek to maximize customer satisfaction at reasonable costs are listed on the platform, so users don't have to engage in simple price competition. The system limits the maximum budget set by users, ensuring clarity and reliability when comparing quotations.In February of this year, MediCompact successfully attracted pre-seed investment from a healthcare investment company, demonstrating Glowback's potential to external parties. CEO Jung said, "We are opening an investment attraction room and conducting IR to attract full-scale seed investment. Several VC and investment companies have expressed their intention to invest. Rather than attracting funds, we are carefully searching for partners who empathize with our corporate values based on our achievements and future expansion potential and who can work with us in the long term."Regarding future plans, Jung said, "Glowback currently operates mainly in premium medical clinics and hospitals in Gangnam. However, due to the nature of its O2O platform, which connects medical clinics and users, regional expansion is essential. This year, we will increase the number of medical clinics and hospitals in the app and advance location-based services so users can receive customized quotations from clinics in their areas of interest, such as near their workplace or home."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com