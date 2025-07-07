[2025 Kyung Hee University Campus Town Startups CEO] SUMMIT, the developer of data-based solutions to support the global expansion of K-lifestyle brands

Jaewhi Lee, CEO of Summit



SUMMIT is a startup developing data-based solutions to support the global expansion of K-lifestyle brands. It was founded in January 2025 by CEO Jaewhi Lee (28)."I previously operated a specialized athleisure shopping platform called 'Ablebody,' and through this process, I received numerous inquiries from brands regarding global expansion, which led me to start our current business venture. We are operating a data-based expansion solution to help K-lifestyle brands enter the Chinese and global markets."SUMMIT analyzes quantitative and qualitative data collected from UGC content created by Chinese students residing in the Republic of Korea. SUMMIT utilizes the analysis to provide a data-based solution for verifying a brand's suitability for the Chinese market. Currently, it's operating a market validation service based on KOC content (Phase 1), with plans to expand into a SaaS market entry diagnostic platform (Phase 2) and a global creator matching platform (Phase 3) in the future.Its unique feature is conducting market entry suitability analysis based on quantitative and qualitative data, rather than simply producing content, using real-user feedback from Chinese international students who are the actual target consumers.SUMMIT aims to develop data-based market entry prediction technology that differentiates it from existing marketing agencies, leveraging its potential for expanding SaaS and establishing a global creator infrastructure platform."I am directly meeting with domestic beauty and health supplement brands seeking to enter the Chinese market, providing KOC-based content creation and response data reports. I plan to transition to a SaaS model and expand our B2B marketing channels."How did CEO Lee embark on his entrepreneurial journey? "While operating my shopping platform, I realized that various brands had their desires to expand globally but faced limitations in attempting to do so without data-based verification. To address this, I designed a solution that provides practical insights."After founding the company, the CEO stated, "I feel rewarded seeing domestic brands receive positive responses in the Chinese market through our service and strengthen their position within China."Regarding future plans, the CEO said, "By 2026, I plan to launch a SaaS market suitability analysis platform and expand into Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Uzbekistan) beyond China. In the long term, I aim to evolve into a global creator matching commerce platform, offering an all-in-one solution that covers the entire process of global expansion for brands (validation, execution, and sales)."