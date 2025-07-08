[Kyung Hee University Campus Town Startups 2025] "OUTFIT CODE," a startup that provides style consulting services to Korean men, both online and offline

Minchul Park, CEO of OUTFIT CODE



Analyzing 54 aspects related to facial features, body types, and shapes to provide customers with optimal hairstyle and fashion solutions

Competitive advantages such as "attention to detail" and "hyper-personalization"

OUTFIT CODE is a startup that provides style consulting services to Korean men both online and offline. CEO Minchul Park (29) founded the company in April 2023.Its "men's style consulting" service analyzes male customers' facial features, body types, and shapes based on 54 aspects and provides optimized solutions for hairstyles, fashion, beauty, skin care, and fitness through online and offline services. "In essence, we offer comprehensive solutions that enhance men's physical appeal from head to toe," expressed Park.Park cited "attention to detail" and "hyper-personalization" as OUTFIT CODE's competitive advantages. "We analyze our customers' facial features, body types, and shapes in detail using over 50 aspects. Then, we provide consulting services based on their 'external appeal,' including hairstyles, fashion coordination, accessories, perfumes, basic makeup, and skin care. What sets us apart is that we tailor our solutions to the 'image' our customers want us to project. For instance, if a customer works in sales, we pay close attention to their hairstyle, fashion colors and materials, and eyeglass design to help them appear trustworthy and confident in meetings. Our greatest strength is our ability to provide solutions that help our customers project the desired image in specific situations."When Park worked primarily offline, he attracted customers through referrals from acquaintances. "Our customers were so satisfied that we didn't have to seek new ones actively. Our existing customers referred many new ones to us. Now that we have expanded online, we have launched a YouTube channel. We publish content related to appearance and use it for marketing."OUTFIT CODE is automating inefficient procedures with AI technology as it grows its online presence. The company plans to use this step as a foundation to expand its services overseas in the second half of the year. Park said, "In the first half of the year, we will secure as many customers as possible, establish a stable cash flow, and obtain investment funds to grow aggressively in the second half."What made CEO Park decide to start a new company? "Since becoming an adult, I have enjoyed styling myself. I have experience styling acquaintances before blind dates or meetings as a way of sharing my talent. I kept before-and-after photos for fun. When another acquaintance saw the before-and-after photos, that person asked me to provide the same styling service for 500,000 won. I thought there was market potential and that my services could be worth more than 500,000 won. Thereafter, I started consulting mainly offline in the first half of 2023. I offered free services for the first three months to build up references. Then, I used those references to attract new customers. I charged my first paying customer 800,000 won. Since it was my first customer, I wanted to provide exceptional service. My sincerity must have been evident because that customer actively promoted my services to their acquaintances. As a result, I no longer had to seek new customers actively. Over the next two years, I provided more than 500 consultations, which allowed me to secure the necessary funds to keep the business going. I operated a fashion mall in the interim and moved my offline consulting business online."Park said, "OUTFIT CODE's mission is to 'change lives through a change in appearance,' but there was actually another reason that led me to start this business."Regarding future plans, Park said, "Demand for Korean men's styling is spreading worldwide," adding, "In line with this trend, we plan to expand OUTFIT CODE services overseas and transition from merely recommending styles to engaging in online and offline commerce."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com