[Kyung Hee University Campus Town Startups 2025] "Achievemoment," developing "Blaybus," a platform that uses practice-based data to support HR decision-making

Ki Hyun Kim, CEO of Achievemoment



Providing individuals with tools to design their careers and companies with solutions to manage talent

The biggest thing that sets it apart is its reliable assessment based on actual project data

Achievemoment is a startup that develops and operates Blaybus, a platform that uses practice-based data to support HR decision-making. The company was founded in August 2024 by CEO Ki Hyun Kim (39).Kim has over 10 years of experience in strategic and business planning. He has planned and executed corporate growth strategies in various industries, including commerce, content, and IT services. In the process, he became interested in organizations and talent.Kim explains, "I founded Achievemoment based on the belief that if we can more objectively assess a person's work style and attitude—aspects that cannot be determined from a resume or interview alone—both companies and individuals will be able to make better decisions."Achievemoment quantifies talent's growth potential and work attitude based on practical data. The company is developing HR solutions that enable individuals to design their careers and companies to hire and manage talent based on ability.The service it is developing is a platform called Blaybus. Blaybus is an HR solution that visualizes talent's capabilities and work styles based on practical data from individual projects."For example, all of an employee’s work history is recorded as data, including what tasks they worked on, who they worked with, and what results they achieved. This data includes information such as participation time, schedule compliance rate, and collaboration style. This data allows us to quantify each individual’s soft and hard skills. This structure provides companies with a new standard for evaluating talent and individuals with a tool for building and showcasing their careers. In particular, Blaybus is attracting attention as a practical service that can complement the limitations of existing, specification-oriented recruitment methods by enabling new recruits and career changers to present their actual work history."Kim emphasized, "The biggest thing that sets us apart is that our assessment is based on actual project data rather than the specifications, cover letters, or portfolios used in traditional recruitment methods.""Our core competitive advantage lies in our ability to estimate soft skills using behavioral data that is naturally recorded during collaboration, instead of relying on assessments influenced by the interviewer's opinion. This structure allows for the verification of individual work styles in advance based on internal company projects, so it has outstanding potential not only in recruitment but also in onboarding and internal fostering."Internal venture fostering programs, internship recruitment contests, external activities, and industry-academia cooperation projects currently utilize Blaybus. Blaybus provides project-based career experience to prospective talent lacking practical experience. Companies can use this data to evaluate job candidates' skills and attitudes, thereby improving the reliability of the hiring process."We started with partnerships with a few institutions, but now we are expanding to various programs and companies. The number of use cases and points of contact for Blaybus is rapidly increasing. Blaybus is preparing to develop an AI-based HR decision-making support service using internally accumulated data to improve the user experience. To this end, we plan to attract pre-A round investment by the second half of 2025, expanding the technical capabilities and market scope of our services. As there is clear demand for technology that solves the limitations of existing recruitment methods, we are focusing on the issues Blaybus solves to build consensus with investors."Regarding future plans, Kim said, "Blaybus is evolving from a tool for collecting practical data into a platform that supports HR decision-making for companies and individuals. From a company perspective, we plan to support more sophisticated and informed HR decisions, such as hiring, arranging, assessing, and fostering, by diagnosing the strengths and risk factors within teams. We will do this by analyzing each employee's project contribution and collaboration data, as well as organizational culture conformity, communication styles, and performance contribution patterns."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com