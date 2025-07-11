[Kyung Hee University Campus Town Startups 2025] Allmize, developing B2B document work and content marketing automation solutions

Hajin Kim, CEO of Allmize



Support efficient processing by utilizing automated workflow tools

Providing effective solutions that expedite onboarding and drastically reduce maintenance expenses

Allmize is a startup that develops solutions for automating B2B document work and content marketing. The company was founded in November 2024 by CEO Hajin Kim (23).Kim said, "Allmize is short for 'All Optimized,' and our goal is to optimize everything that companies need."Allmize provides services that automate document creation and content marketing for B2B companies. It supports efficient processing of document work, such as business plans and public bid proposals, as well as various content marketing activities, such as social media, email, blogs, and short-form videos, using automation workflow tools such as RPA, Make, and n8n."The adoption rate of RPA and AI among companies in Korea is gradually increasing, but startups and small and medium enterprises are still struggling due to the burden of maintenance expenses. Allmize provides efficient solutions that enable businesses to start quickly while reducing setup and maintenance costs compared to traditional RPA and enterprise AI workflows by utilizing tools such as n8n, Make, and Zapier. Our approach allows our customers to achieve automation results in specialized areas of their business quickly."Many companies fail to implement RPA because they do not analyze their work processes, resulting in unexpected technical errors or low text recognition rates. To address this issue, Allmize utilizes n8n, Make, and other tools on the company's local server, completing the onboarding process within one to two days using pre-built templates and workflow examples."This methodology enables rapid automation of document work and content marketing. Overseas, there are already cases where individuals have achieved monthly recurring revenue (MRR) of over $30,000 in just a few months using only automation tool-based agencies, and Allmize aims to spread this trend effectively to the Korean market."Allmize is streamlining the business plan creation and content creation work of various companies through its automated workflow solutions. Initially, we quickly launched our services through freelance platforms such as Kmong and Fiverr, and we have continuously advanced them through five to six pivots based on communication with actual customers."Since then, we have disclosed our actual work processes through online channels, such as social media, and naturally shared our know-how on automation, which has led to spontaneous inquiries from customers interested in automation. In particular, we remember a case with a customer, such as a medical clinic in Seoul, that was already investing heavily in marketing. They contacted us with the expectation of reducing costs through automation. Manufacturers with annual sales of 3 to 5 billion won are also showing considerable interest in improving their document work processes using automated workflows instead of outsourcing, given their lack of in-house expertise."Allmize's top priority is to increase its customer base and sales by reinvesting its internal revenue. At the same time, the company is developing a B2B SaaS model for its services to make them more convenient for customers.Allmize is building automation solutions with internal proposal and business plan document processing personnel and marketing professionals. AI and development personnel are also working together to build workflows and improve efficiency, and the company is developing its services through rapid verification with its customers, partner startups, and the Kyung Hee University network.Regarding future plans, Kim said, "Allmize aims to reduce the feeding costs of its core customers in the areas of document work and content marketing to one-third of the current level. Since our official launch in March 2025, we have undergone about five to six pivots and are enhancing our services to better meet the needs of our customers through continuous communication with them.이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com