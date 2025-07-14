[Kyung Hee University Campus Town Startups 2025] “Wellness Box,” developing an AI-powered, pharmacy-based platform for customized, small-batch nutritional supplement delivery

Hyeokchan Kwon, CEO of Wellness Box



Small-batch delivery following pharmacist-reviewed AI analysis

Minimum unit delivery available, allowing customers to start with a seven-day supply

Wellness Box is a startup that is developing an AI-powered, pharmacy-based platform for customized, small-batch nutritional supplement delivery. CEO Hyeokchan Kwon (23) founded it in December 2024. Kwon was a student at Yonsei University College of Pharmacy.Kwon stated, "I gained planning and execution skills through my activities as the president of the Yonsei University College of Pharmacy Student Council, the Yonsei University Student Council, and the Korean Pharmacy Students' Association. I decided to start a business to create a platform that provides practical health solutions based on my pharmacy major."Wellness Box is a pharmacy-based platform for customized, small-batch nutritional supplement delivery. Wellness Box utilizes AI analysis to interpret consumer health data and offer a service that safely delivers recommended nutritional supplements in small packages, following a pharmacist's review."Wellness Box uses AI to recommend appropriate nutritional ingredients based on users' symptoms, medications, underlying conditions, and health examination data. A pharmacist reviews each order before dividing it into small packages for delivery. Customers can conveniently start by ordering a minimum of seven days' worth of supplements. They can also monitor their health status and the effects of the supplements through the platform—such as a website or app—and receive continuous, personalized management. If the supplements are not suitable or effective, users can adjust their package based on feedback to find the right ones for them."Wellness Box offers minimum unit delivery. The existing nutritional supplement market sells products in packages that last several months, making it difficult for consumers to determine their suitability. With Wellness Box, users can start with seven-day increments, which reduces the burden."By combining small quantities of multiple items, users can mix popular nutritional supplements from various manufacturers in a single pack. This feature allows for objective, performance-based combinations that are not dependent on specific brands. We have a pharmacy-based, pharmacist-reviewed system in place. After receiving AI-based recommendations, pharmacists at physical pharmacies conduct additional reviews and prepare small batches. They take into account the patient's medications and condition to ensure safety and professionalism."Another strength is the expert-reviewed recommendation algorithm. "These recommendations are highly scientifically reliable because clinical pharmacy professors and renowned counseling pharmacists advise them. We have signed MOUs with pharmaceutical delivery companies to ensure the safe delivery of susceptible products.Wellness Box plans to leverage social media for influencer marketing with pharmacists." "We will promote our products based on initial trust by collaborating with pharmacist influencers whose followers are interested in dietary supplements. Our customized marketing will target three main groups: exam takers, women, and seniors. Our promotions will focus on study cafes, fitness centers, and senior communities. Additionally, we will promote content tailored to each customer's needs, such as diet, anti-aging, and improved concentration."J Ventures selected Wellness Box for its startup batch program, with plans to receive seed funding upon incorporation. Additionally, after passing the document screening for the startup batch program of BonAngels Venture Partners, Wellness Box completed interviews with examiners and partners and is awaiting a final investment decision. In the future, the company plans to attract government and private investment through programs such as TIPS.What made CEO Kwon decide to start a new company? "While serving as president of the pharmacy student council, I saw many elderly people participating in volunteer activities for individuals in need who took multiple medications but knew little about nutritional supplements. Seeing the indiscriminate use of nutritional supplements that interact with medications firsthand was the catalyst for starting this business. We reduced costs by dividing the work among the co-founders. One co-founder was responsible for online development, eliminating outsourcing costs. We use my studio apartment as an office to minimize operating expenses. In the early stages, we lived together and worked on the business."Regarding his future plans, Kwon said, “Although I am a prospective pharmacist who will obtain a license, my ultimate goal is paradoxically to 'prevent people from going to pharmacies.' Through Wellness Box, I want to create a 'preventive health management culture' that helps people stay healthy before they get sick."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com