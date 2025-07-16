[2025 Kyung Hee University Campus Town Startup CEO] intoKjob, developing AI-based HR solutions targeting international students

Lee Younghwan, COO of intoKjob



Helps talents prepare for the job by aligning with the hiring culture and formats in Korea

Companies can more reliably assess the job readiness and communication skills of potential employees

intoKjob is a startup developing AI-based HR solutions that verify job and corporate culture adaptability for global talents, particularly international students, and support their adaptation to companies after employment.Lee Younghwan, COO (35), stated, “We provide a solution that not only verifies candidates before hiring but also takes responsibility for their adaptation after employment, taking responsibility beyond a simple job matching service.”intoKjob offers HR solutions centered on “adaptation to job and corporate culture” for companies facing challenges hiring global talents, such as international students. Companies can receive structured support beyond simple hiring, enabling them to pre-assess the candidate's adaptability and facilitate onboarding after employment.“Global talents often struggle to show their capabilities effectively in Korean-style hiring processes, such as resumes, cover letters, and interviews. intoKjob helps them prepare effectively for the Korean hiring culture and format through AI-based customized remote solutions. Companies can more reliably assess the job readiness and communication skills of talents who were previously difficult to evaluate based solely on documents or interviews, enabling more accurate judgments of job suitability based on a verified preparation process.”The language and cultural gap are the biggest obstacles for companies to hire global talent. This leads to the failure of corporate adaptation and early departures, resulting in risks and cost losses for the company. intoKjob provides learning content tailored to enable global talent to experience Korean business firsthand.Additionally, it quantifies the adaptability levels of talents based on activity process and results, providing this information to companies to enable them to conduct thorough pre-hire verification and develop pre-matching strategies.“Recently, platforms supporting the recruitment of foreign talent have been increasing, and government-led public matching services like the Ministry of SMEs and Startups’ "K-Work" are also expanding in earnest. This trend of strengthening recruitment infrastructure for international students is a very positive change. intoKjob has focused on companies' core concerns in the hiring process: "Is this person the right fit? And can they adapt well?" As a result, we've developed a verification-based HR solution that evaluates talent's "adaptability" throughout the hiring process and connects them to successful onboarding after employment."Unlike other platforms that mainly focus on talent matching and information sharing, intoKjob adopts a comprehensive approach, addressing the entire cycle, from data-driven job preparation and talent verification to onboarding and adaptation support.From now on, it plans to expand its API-based structure to integrate with internal HR systems and include onboarding modules that support settlement during the probation period, thereby advancing a comprehensive solution that flows talent acquisition to corporate integration.intoKjob is pioneering the initial market by focusing on B2U validations based on universities and local governments. In particular, it is securing a global talent pool through the Kyung Hee University Campus Town Program and regional university networks, and preparing to test the feasibility of real job connections.“We are designing an initial pilot program linked to an internship program by leveraging our existing corporate network. Through this, we aim to prove with data how an adaptability-based talent verification model can be effective in real hiring situations. In this way, we plan to gradually expand the market by securing trust through evidence-based partnerships and leveraging that trust to expand into B2B and public institutions.”intoKjob operates with a small, elite team of professionals in HR, consulting, and technology. Service planning and content design are handled by members with experience in educational technology, organizational psychology, and HR consulting, who design the content and simulation flow necessary for job and corporate fit verification. The technology development team comprises developers with experience in web-based service development and data processing. Currently, developers are implementing AI-based tailored content development and user activity-based data acquisition stably. In addition, we have a structured team consisting of strategic operations personnel responsible for B2B customer communication and partnership expansion, leading to verification, expansion, and advancement.Regarding future plans, COO Younghwan Lee said, “We have laid the foundation for HR solutions that connect the entire process of hiring, adapting, and settling global talent. From now on, we will expand in three directions to apply this to a wider market and organizational environment.”이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com