[CEO Spotlight: 2025 Kyung Hee University Campus Town Startups] Elixir: Developing High-Performance Big Data Analytics Automation & Quantum-Classical Hybrid AI Modeling

Jeongkwon Jang

Elixir Corp.



Streamlining Internal Data for Optimized Diagnostics and Predictions

Evolving into a Versatile Platform with Integrated Quantum-AI Automation

Elixir is a startup that develops high-performance big data analytics automation and quantum-classical hybrid AI modeling technologies. It was founded in May 2022 by CEO Jeongkwon Jang (32).Through the Didimdol R&D program, Elixir is developing a high-speed automation algorithm that can complete the entire analysis process in under three minutes. The company is integrating this into a cloud-based unified platform and evolving it into a SaaS solution that can be readily used across a variety of industries.“Through the TIPS R&D project, we are advancing a hybrid analysis technology that combines conventional machine learning with quantum computing algorithms,” said Jang. “This technology focuses on the efficient processing of clinical, public, and corporate internal data to implement more optimized diagnostic and predictive models. Our original startup item began as an education-focused AI solution, but it has since grown into a generalized analytics platform and AI automation technology integrated with quantum computing.”Elixir initially developed “Gongjiphap,” an EdTech-based SaaS solution. Jang explained, “Traditional EdTech solutions primarily focused on automating educational content and providing learning diagnostics. As we expanded the business, our technology evolved into a versatile big data analytics automation platform, and as a result, our market competitiveness has strengthened.”“Our platform has grown into a high-performance AI solution capable of analyzing data across various sectors, including education, healthcare, public data, and corporate internal data. It has moved beyond being just a content creation tool—now automating the full analytics process from AI model design to diagnostics and prediction, while significantly improving speed, accuracy, and range of application.”The company's hybrid AI analysis technologies, such as QSVM and QNN, enable the processing of complex, high-dimensional data structures that traditional EdTech solutions cannot address. This capability enables Elixir to provide practical solutions across a wide range of industries rather than being confined to a single field.In addition to our cloud-based SaaS platform, we now offer an on-premise version that can be used within corporate internal networks, greatly expanding the scope of application and customer access,” Jang added. By broadening the scope of our analysis targets, advancing processing technology, and diversifying service delivery, we have secured a level of competitiveness in data analytics automation that surpasses traditional EdTech solutions.”Elixir is actively developing B2B and B2G sales channels centered around technology validation. Based on the analytics automation algorithm being developed through the Didimdol R&D project, the company is conducting pilot tests and proof-of-concept (PoC) projects with data-holding institutions and corporations, thereby building customer trust. These efforts are helping Elixir secure early adopters and accumulate validated reference cases.“With the hybrid analysis technology enhanced through the TIPS R&D project, we are actively engaging with companies and institutions that face challenges in handling high-dimensional data using existing technologies,” said Jang. “Through technical seminars, customized proposals, and consultations, we are pursuing direct sales opportunities. In particular, we recently introduced a ‘free trial proposal model’ where interested partners or public institutions can provide their data and receive automatic analysis results, which helps lower the barrier to entry. While we initially focused on online channels and word-of-mouth to grow in the education market, we’ve since shifted to a technology-driven marketing strategy, centered around B2B briefings and the targeted distribution of industry-specific case studies.”Elixir secured seed funding from CNTTECH. Based on this investment, the company advanced its technology and successfully entered the TIPS program, allowing it to steadily develop quantum-based hybrid analytics technology while validating its market readiness.The company is now working to secure core proprietary technologies through the TIPS R&D project while pushing forward with the commercialization of both SaaS and on-premise versions of its analytics solution. To support future scalability, Elixir is preparing for a Pre-Series A funding round in 2026.Regarding future plans, Jang said, “Our goal is to commercialize our quantum-classical hybrid analytics automation solution and achieve meaningful market entry. Based on the ‘three-minute auto-analysis technology’ currently being developed through the Didimdol R&D program, we plan to launch a general-purpose SaaS solution in a cloud environment within the year.”이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com