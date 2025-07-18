[2025 Kyung Hee University Campus Town Startup CEO] CUSTOM AI, Smart Storage Powered by AI, RPA, & Digital Twin Technology

Myungsoo Han | CUSTOM AI



To Launch Premium Item Care for Single-Person Households in Their 30s and 40s

Boosting Efficiency with Smart Photography and Classification Alongside Route Optimization

CUSTOM AI is a startup providing intelligent storage solutions, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and digital twin technology. CEO Myungsoo Han (36) established the company in May 2025."We're not just about storing items; our goal is to offer a premium service that comprehensively supports the lives of single-person households," states CEO Han. "Through technology, we aim for maximum efficiency at minimal cost. Long-term, we envision a robot-based automated process to bring convenience to even more people."The company's flagship offering is an AI and digital twin-powered storage solution. This advanced technology enhances efficiency by automating item photography and classification, as well as optimizing delivery routes. CUSTOM AI is currently preparing to launch a premium item care service focused on single-person households in their 30s and 40s. The company is also responding to other needs, such as dormitory storage for university students and luggage disposal services for exchange students, based on requests from partners and students. “Our vision extends beyond storage. We aim to provide real value that improves the quality of our users’ lives,” says Han."Our tailored services are categorized into 'Item Care' and 'Self Care'," explains Han. "'Item Care' provides sterilization and disinfection for items like clothing, bedding, shoes, and books, even cleaning and storing small appliances such as fans. ‘Self Care’ is designed for long-term storage customers who use it for three months or more, and includes regular delivery of groceries and snacks, activity tickets, and even periodic delivery of art pieces.”CUSTOM AI conducted a survey of 115 participants to assess market demand, with 34 currently participating in beta testing. In collaboration with over 60 university startup clubs across Korea, the company launched the “The CRUX” project to develop targeted marketing strategies for university students. Based on this strategy, CUSTOM AI plans to promote its storage service for students during school breaks.“We are also generating synergy through partnerships. We’ve launched a luggage disposal service for international and exchange students called ‘Stupack,’ in collaboration with Buddies (a recruitment platform for international students), House Buddy (foreign housing support), and DS Solution (waste management).”The CUSTOM AI team is composed of three developers, including CEO Han, all of whom met during the AI developer program at the Seoul Youth Employment Academy. Their collaboration began as they transitioned their development experience into the AI field."Wonkyung Jang (30), my co-founder, leads development alongside one other developer. Externally, three additional experts are contributing: one with a master’s in semiconductor design and AI service development, one with a master’s in medical robotics and semiconductor design, and one with experience in AR and digital twins. Together, they are developing our AI for automated item photography and classification, digital twin models, and optimized delivery routing. Due to high demand for education on these foundational technologies, we’ve also launched a lecture business. This year, we’re collaborating with iCore ENC, a Google Authorized Training Partner, to deliver these courses.”Looking ahead, Han said, “In the short term, we plan to quickly incorporate feedback from our beta testing to stay on track for our service launch and meet our revenue goals. In June, we’ll roll out luggage storage for university dorms and disposal services for exchange students. Then in September, we’re launching a premium care service for high-value items targeting single-person households in their 30s and 40s.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com