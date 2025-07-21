[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'Yeefingerboard', a startup operating a fingerboard brand leading the fingerboard culture in Korea

Kim Woohyung, CEO of Yeefingerboard



Strengths include overwhelming quality and realism and a sales margin rate of over 85%

Collaboration with the Billboard Korea event and production of products for the Nike Lab fingerboard program

"A fingerboard is a miniature skateboard, and fingerboarding is a popular subculture overseas. Yeefingerboard offers premium fingerboard products in Korea and overseas, leading the fingerboard culture in Korea."Yeefingerboard is a startup that operates a premium fingerboard product brand. The company was founded in December 2022 by CEO Kim Woohyung (24).Kim said, "Our strengths are our overwhelming quality and realism, as well as a sales margin of over 85%.""The fingerboard market is a small niche market worth 70 to 100 billion won worldwide. However, there is a clear market need, and we are receiving a very positive response both overseas and in Korea by introducing products that meet that need. In addition, we promote our products and activities at all fingerboard-related events in Korea. We are also collaborating with brands such as Nike SB, Billboard Korea, and Vans to allow general consumers to experience board culture indirectly through fingerboards, which have no spatial limitations."Kim runs a Naver Cafe called Special Fingerboard Cafe with about 3,000 active members. He uses this platform for marketing in Korea."We produce fingerboard content for overseas customers on Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms, reaching 100,000 to 300,000 people per month. Additionally, we promote our products by collaborating with overseas fingerboard influencers."Yeefingerboard plans to open a fingerboard shop between May and August of next year. "The space will be for members of Mr. Kim's fingerboard cafe to enjoy. We plan to host product sales and regular competitions there. Until now, there has been no such space, so the fingerboard market has grown slowly. With this space, we hope to expand the market rapidly and generate quick sales through various events and brand collaborations."What made CEO Kim decide to start a new company? "I started making fingerboard products as gifts for my friends. One million people overseas viewed the products after I posted them on YouTube. That led me to think about starting a proper company, and I ended up starting my own business."Kim said, "Above all, I feel most rewarded when I fulfill my responsibilities and obligations."Regarding future plans, Kim said, "We will grow into a company that generates more than 5 billion won in sales with fingerboard product brands in Korea and overseas."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com