[2025 Kyung Hee University Campus Town Startup CEO] Q'PIN, Introducing Design'K, Smart E-Parking Plate

Hyun Keun Park | Q’PIN



Built with 4-color e-paper for instant content updates

Personalize your plate: promote brands, showcase pets, or display business cards

Q'PIN is a startup that offers the electronic parking plate 'Design'K.' CEO Hyun Keun Park (27) introduced, "Design'K was created from a genuine interest in addressing parking issues directly and alleviating ongoing inconveniences.""Design'K is designed for the growing number of rental and shared vehicles," Park explained. "It automatically updates driver information, protects personal data via a secure QR code, and allows users to leave parking memos. It also supports brand promotion and fully customizable design. Design'K, an electronic parking number plate, is being developed to integrate with a mobile app, enabling everyday users to manage and personalize their parking with ease.”The standout feature of the Design’K system is its e-paper display, which lets users change the visible information at any time. Regardless of who is using the vehicle, personal information stays securely protected, while parking memos help prevent unnecessary tension with others. The necessity of making phone calls can also be eliminated. “The design is highly customizable,” Park added. “We offer branding options tailored to companies, and users can decorate the display with pet photos, business cards, or whatever they prefer.”Q’PIN is currently expanding its sales network through meetings with rental car companies, including SD Rent-a-Car and Hyosung Group, a Mercedes-Benz affiliate. “Once the prototype is ready, we plan to scale quickly and enter the market aggressively,” said Park. “We’re also preparing to make Design'K widely available through platforms like Wadiz starting next year.”What motivated CEO Park to start a company? “My mother used to run a karaoke business, and she experienced constant issues with illegally parked cars. Once I started driving, I also experienced the frustrations firsthand. While researching the issue, I found that over 70 billion KRW in fines are issued annually in Seoul for illegal parking, with rental cars making up the largest portion. That insight led me to tackle the issue as my graduation project. At that time, my professor encouraged me to turn it into a startup.”After launching the company, Park shared, “Whenever I pitch the business or meet with other companies, people often say, ‘This is something we’ve needed for a long time.’ That kind of feedback reassures me that I’m on the right path.”At Q’PIN, CEO Park, who majored in electronic information and communication engineering and has experience in both prototyping and academic publishing, serves as both hardware CTO and head of sales. The team includes an app development CTO with over three years of experience at Soft Squared and Sihyunhada, as well as a designer with a background in UX/UI development. Other members include a management support professional with over six years at an accounting firm and a marketer with experience at KINTEX and the French International Exhibition Association.Looking ahead, Park stated, “We’re working quickly to create and launch the prototype,” emphasizing, “It’s important that the product is not only functional but also visually appealing, something people will want to own.”"We plan to proactively distribute our product to as many locations as possible by putting in maximum effort. I aspire to create a world where everyone can avoid parking disputes, have their personal information protected, promote themselves, and express their individuality."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com