[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'Millennial flavour town', a startup that researches, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based meat

Millennial flavour town is a startup that researches, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based meat. The company was founded in November 2022 by CEO Ahn Bak Rin.Millennial flavour town researches, develops, and manufactures 'delicious, sustainable plant-based meat to address future food issues and the climate crisis.' Drawing from her background in food engineering and her experience as a Michelin three-star chef, Ahn introduces plant-based meat products that maximize taste and texture.The company's flagship product is a premium plant-based meat that tastes and feels similar to real meat but is even tastier. It is the world's first plant-based meat to achieve 25% marbling, giving it the flavor and juiciness of real meat.Ahn said, "Rather than emphasizing veganism, we developed this product in the hope that it would become a delicious, healthy ingredient for everyone.""As a new food culture that considers the environment, animal welfare, and health, we are focusing on ways to replace or supplement meat consumption. Drawing from my experience as a Michelin chef and in scientific R&D, we have developed a flavor that is 'similar to meat but healthier.' The world's first technology to achieve 25% marbling, in particular, offers a rich flavor that is comparable to that of real meat."Ahn emphasized, "We are enhancing the value of our products by approaching them as 'premium sustainable ingredients' rather than simply 'cheap, convenient' plant-based meat. They are receiving a positive response from a wide range of consumers due to their advantages in addressing future food crises, environmental issues, and animal welfare."Millennial flavour town markets its products using a dual strategy of premiumization and popularization. "We are collaborating with high-end restaurants and hotel chains to establish an image of 'premium plant-based meat,' while increasing opportunities for consumers to experience our products firsthand through online stores (social media, our mall, etc.) and pop-up events. We encourage consumers to participate in a ‘sustainable food culture’ by telling stories that highlight environmental, animal welfare, and health issues. Additionally, our features in VegNews, Vegconomist, Kinfolk, Vogue, the New York Times, and other media outlets are drawing attention in overseas markets.Millennial flavour Town has grown through its own funds and support projects and has won grand prizes at the Seoul Women's Startup Idea Contest and the Seoul Center for Creative Economy & Innovation, securing financial support. Additionally, the company is actively seeking investments to support global expansion and advance R&D by engaging with both domestic and foreign investors, as well as participating in the Y Combinator Challenge Startup Program.What made CEO Ahn decide to start a new company? "In situations where it was personally difficult to eat meat, I discovered the potential of meat alternatives, and I wanted to share this awareness with many others. There was a limit to only operating conventional vegan restaurants, but I decided that I could reach more consumers through productization and commercialization."According to CEO Ahn, after starting the company, "I feel a great sense of accomplishment when I receive feedback through a blind test that our product is 'tastier than meat,'" adding, "The fact that we are going beyond simply offering delicious food to spreading awareness of choices for the Earth and the animals increases the value of my work.""We have been featured in diverse media outlets such as Vegnews, Vegconomist, Kinfolk, Vogue, and The New York Times, and are receiving positive responses not only domestically but internationally as well."Regarding future plans, CEO Ahn states, "We will expand our sales channels to North America and Europe, which have large meat alternative markets, as well as Asia," adding "We are currently focusing on meat alternatives centered on specific parts and marbling, but we plan to develop diverse and innovative product lines (sausages, patties, cultured meat, etc.) in the future."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com