[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'POSR ', a startup operating a street brand inspired by vintage culture

Yun Sung Jin and Kim Min Tae, CEOs of POSR



Its competitive advantage lies in its product planning capabilities that incorporate cultural context and stories

Interpreting symbols, language, and attitudes in a modern way and incorporating them into clothing

POSR is a startup that operates a streetwear brand inspired by skateboarding and vintage culture. Its motto is to be a friendly streetwear brand. The company was founded in February 2023 by Yun Sung Jin (29) and Kim Min Tae (28).Yun said, "POSR is a street brand that combines American subculture and Korean elements to create products inspired by the lifestyle and outfits of old skaters. Based on this, we present products that reimagine the vibe of the past and present."POSR mainly produces graphic streetwear and casual wear, such as graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts, and denim. One example is the 'Sponsor Us' sweatshirt, based on the 'Sponsor Me' culture of skaters asking brands for sponsorship. It contains the message 'We want to be sponsored too.'POSR designs and sells products that blend skateboard culture with vintage elements. Examples include the Spell Out Jean, which reimagines the street style of the 2000s; the Horizon Denim Jacket, which has a '90s vibe; and the Overdyed series, which features vintage washes.POSR's greatest competitive advantage lies in its product planning capabilities, which incorporate cultural context and stories. "We don’t just make cool clothes; we interpret symbols, language, and attitudes derived from the skateboarding scene and subculture in a modern way and incorporate them into our clothes. For instance, designs that convey messages by subverting existing skateboard culture, like the “Sponsor Us” graphic, hold meaning beyond mere clothing for our customers. Additionally, vintage colors and processing methods stimulate the wearer's senses. The transparent production process, which discloses product manufacturing techniques, increases trust in the brand and naturally leads to repeat purchases.POSR is available at the Musinsa Store and EQL and is trying to connect with customers directly through offline pop-up stores. In addition to content marketing centered on Instagram, POSR consistently shares its product manufacturing process under the motto "friendly street brand."We don't just show our products; we transparently introduce everything from the selection of materials to the design intent and processing methods. We strive to help customers understand our products more deeply and trust our brand. This approach has led to natural growth through our blog and fashion community activities."POSR has been operating with its funds and sales and is currently building a small but solid structure. Kim said, "Once the brand's identity is firmly established, we will consider attracting strategic investments to expand distribution and strengthen content."What made the two CEOs to start a new company? "I've been interested in hip-hop since my school days, and I became acquainted with the brand Supreme, which rappers frequently wear. I started digging into the brand. I learned that Supreme is a streetwear brand based on skateboard culture. Then, I happened to see a skateboard film featuring a skater whose name I did not know. I was fascinated by their tricks, outfits, and unique style. I think that's what made me admire this culture" (Kim Min Tae, CEO)"When I was in elementary school, I bought a bag without knowing what it was. It took me a long time to realize it was a copy of Supreme, and I laughed a lot. I guess I instinctively wanted something like that at the time. Around 2010, I learned about Supreme and became seriously interested in it. However, during that period, purchasing even a T-shirt was not easy. As time went by, I became fascinated by Supreme and its culture. From the moment I decided to start my brand, I knew I wanted to create a streetwear brand like Supreme. In the process, I met Kim, who had similar ideas. We both wanted to use a short, memorable, and meaningful word. We wanted people to know what kind of brand it was just by looking at the name. That's how 'POSR' was born." (Yun Sung Jin, CEO)Regarding future plans, Kim said, "Our ultimate goal is to open a roadside store in the Hongdae area. We want to communicate with various customers and hold fun events while operating the store."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com