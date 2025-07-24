[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'PLTRIS', a startup that creates futuristic plant interior design products

Lee Dae Hun, CEO of PLTRIS



PLTRIS is a startup that creates futuristic plant interior design products. The company was founded in September 2019 by CEO Lee Dae Hun (36).Lee said, "PLTRIS products add a futuristic vibe to any space with their sophisticated designs. We help people easily care for their plants using IT technology and lead the way in eco-friendly lifestyles by harmonizing nature and technology."PLTRIS's representative items are the eco-friendly desk companion plant 'Monitree' and the smart plant lighting mood light 'Winktree.'Monitree is a design product featuring a vine plant growing on a monitor. It transforms the monitor, the thing we look at most in the office, into a refreshing sight, allowing us to relax while we work. Lee explained, "The transparent pot allows you to see when the soil is wet, making it simple to manage water. The plant-specific lighting helps the plants grow healthily." The Rural Development Administration has designated it as a superior air-purifying plant, so it has excellent air-purifying effects. Additionally, it does not take up desk space, so you can grow plants even on a small desk."Winktree is a pot that lets you enjoy the plants' growth and the lighting's ambiance. Its futuristic design enhances the value of any space."The pot has a built-in moisture sensor that flashes when the plant needs water. The plant-specific lighting turns on and off automatically every day, providing the plants with light just like sunlight. One product can be used in three different ways, making it highly versatile for interior design."Lee said, "We have registered a patent for our unique design, and our plant care service, which continues even after product sales, is our competitive advantage." When you select a day, you will receive a push notification from the app reminding you to water your plants. An expert will examine your plant's photo once you upload it to the app, then provide a diagnosis and prescription."PLTRIS runs meta ads and promotes itself with videos less than a minute long on Instagram and YouTube. The company operates on 30 channels, including Kakao Gift, Today's House, Ideas, 29CM, and 10x10. It also runs a plant-planting experience program.What made CEO Lee decide to start a new company? "I have always loved growing plants. I grew a lot of plants, even while working at a company. While working, I developed a product as a side job and launched it through Wadiz crowdfunding."Lee said, "I feel rewarded knowing that people around the world like our world-first product. I enjoy steadily accomplishing tasks that seemed difficult, such as exporting, advertising, producing a branding video, and participating in exhibitions."Regarding his plans for the future, Lee said, "In April of this year, our product was selected as a Technology Development Product Pilot Purchase System product." This has made B2G sales easier, and we plan to expand sales to public corporations and institutions." He added, "Through activating overseas sales, I want to give personalized forests as gifts to people around the world."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com