[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'Hotdog', a startup company that services an anonymous community platform

Im soo, CEO of Hotdog



Hotdog is a startup that provides an anonymous community platform. The company was founded in March 2024 by CEO Im Soo (33)."I am a back-end developer who loves people and is serious about 'communication' with others. We have formed a small team of like-minded individuals and am developing a location-based, anonymous community platform. We're not just making an app that works well; we're creating a space where people in the same area can have fun connecting and speaking with each other."The community developed offers a space for real-time, location-based communication. "For example, when someone goes to an exhibition, they may wonder if someone else in the same space is impressed by the same thing. However, there is no place to share those feelings, so they remain unspoken. I have had many experiences like this myself. I often wondered if anyone else felt the same way at festivals, cafés, and concert halls. That's why I created this service. It is a space where you can anonymously speak with people who are in the same place as you at that moment. Some people may share practical information, such as 'There are seats on the second floor,' while others may share their feelings, such as 'I am really happy right now.' Because it is anonymous, you can be more honest. Because it is location-based, you can actually speak with people who are nearby."As Im said, "Our biggest competitive advantage is connection." "There are many other communities, but most of them require you to communicate with people far away through posts or join an existing group to start a conversation. However, because we are anonymous and location-based, there are no barriers to entry, and conversations are more natural. Anyone can casually chat with people wherever they are. For example, if someone posts that they had a hard day, someone nearby can leave a sincere comment of encouragement. I think that's the real power of our service."Hotdog markets itself by getting directly involved with people. With government support and investment, we operate booths in Hongdae, Itaewon, and at various festivals to meet people in person. Initially, we tried gathering users online, but we realized that people who actually need this community gather at festivals, concert halls, and on the streets. When we went to those places, we saw that people's reactions and feedback were completely different. When we heard people say, ‘This looks fun,’ we felt that the connection we made with people, which went beyond simple marketing, could become our brand. So, rather than advertising online, we continue to try to win over users by meeting and talking to them directly at our booths."Im said, “The biggest thing I realized after starting the company was that I had to take care of many more things than I expected, including planning, design, marketing, and operations. It was overwhelming, but thanks to that, I feel like I am growing with the company and its people."Regarding future plans, Im said, "I want to expand the idea of an anonymous community that brings people in the same space closer together to more places and moments, as originally intended."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com