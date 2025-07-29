[2025 Kyung Hee University Campus Town Startup CEO] Four-O LAB, Revolutionizing Disposable Endoscope Sterilization with OCTA-SELL

Kyung Soo Kim, Four-O LAB



Generates Sterilizing Solution on Demand inside Device

Ensures Effective, Fresh Solution with Every Use

Four-O LAB is a startup that develops and sells the single-use endoscope sterilizer OCTA-SELL. CEO Kyung Soo Kim (34), who earned a bachelor's degree in Applied Chemistry and a master's in Healthcare Management, founded the company in January 2022, and OCTA-SELL received KFDA (Korea Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) certification in 2023, making it currently available for sale."All of our medical devices are manufactured in Korea. Four-O LAB's technology is patented, and it has also received certification as an 'Innovation Growth-Type' venture company. We plan to build on this foundation and develop a range of new products in the future.”Four-O LAB developed 'OCTA-SELL,' a device that cleans endoscope scopes with single-use disinfectant solution, to prevent cross-contamination and to promote the sustainable development of medical devices both in Korea and abroad.OCTA-SELL produces disinfectant solution directly within the device, and the used solution can be discharged into the sewage system immediately after a single use. Since the fresh and used disinfectant do not come into contact or mix, the device can sterilize without leaving behind bacteria or organic residue.“The device uses ultrasonic technology to remove foreign substances that may adhere to the endoscope, making it highly safe,” Kim explains. OCTA-SELL is designed to generate a new disinfectant solution for each cycle, allowing for immediate sewage disposal directly after a single sterilization. It is the only sterilizer that fully complies with the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s guidelines for endoscope reprocessing, and it has received full KFDA certification.”To prevent reduced efficacy due to disinfectant degradation over time when not in use, such as during weekends, OCTA-SELL automatically discards any disinfectant solution that has been stored for more than 48 hours and generates a fresh batch. This ensures consistent sterilization efficacy for every use.“Even in the water-rinsing phase after sterilization, ultrasonic waves are applied again to dislodge any residual disinfectant or organic matter. This ensures that the endoscope is in a clean and safe condition when used on a patient.”According to CEO Kim, economic efficiency is a key competitive advantage of Four-O LAB. “OCTA-SELL offers significantly lower disinfectant costs than conventional reusable sterilizers. Since the disinfectant is generated inside the device, there’s no need to purchase expensive chemical solutions separately. The disinfectant used is hypochlorite, which can be disposed of through the sewage system, so there are no medical waste disposal costs. In contrast, conventional chemical disinfectants must be treated as medical waste, incurring monthly disposal fees.”Eco-friendliness is another major strength. The self-generated disinfectant used in OCTA-SELL is environmentally friendly and can be safely discharged into the sewage system after a single use. Hypochlorite is a sewage-treatable disinfectant and has been proven to eliminate 99.999% of pathogens on endoscope surfaces, thus allowing for immediate sewage disposal after use. “Unlike conventional disinfectants that come in plastic containers, which must be disposed of as recyclable waste, our system requires only purified salt, so it generates virtually no waste,” Kim adds.The company also enhanced the device’s cleaning power by integrating two ultrasonic transducers within the sterilization tank, which help break down and remove proteins attached to the endoscope. CEO Kim emphasized, “To gain official recognition for OCTA-SELL’s sterilization performance, we commissioned an independent test not from a typical KFDA certification body, but from a private institution—the Microbiology Laboratory at Seoul National University College of Medicine,” adding, “The test on microbacteria demonstrated a 99.99% eradication rate.”CEO Kim stated, "A new two-channel sterilizer product is currently nearing its launch," adding, “Demand is growing from overseas markets such as Vietnam, Russia, and Mongolia.""However, to expand internationally, we must obtain FDA and CE certifications. Due to associated costs, this process has been slightly delayed," he added. "In the future, we also plan to expand our technology to dental and veterinary applications as well."Looking ahead, Kim says, "Our top priority is to expanding the reach of disposable sterilizers. After that, we aim to become an export-focused company," adding, "As various countries are currently showing interest in our device, we aim to establish ourselves as a global leader in endoscope sterilization technology."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com