[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] HEELAB, a startup that develops mental health management systems by combining technology and art

Juen Se Hee, CEO of HEELAB



Helping people find psychological comfort through mental status examinations and art therapy using pictures

Experts in various fields, such as art, psychology, and technology, work together to provide the best solutions

"We are working hard on our marketing strategies, developing them with the help of Hansung University students in their classes. I believe that HEELAB's competitive advantage lies in its combination of AI technology, art analysis, and care. Unlike other mental health management solutions, HEELAB provides users with direct psychological comfort through mental status examinations and art therapy using pictures. Additionally, HEELAB's AI analysis technology provides users with customized feedback and optimized solutions, setting it apart from its competitors."HEELAB is a startup that is developing a mental health management system. The company was founded in October 2021 by CEO Juen Se Hee (40).Juen said, "HEELAB helps people manage their mental health more easily and effectively by combining technology and art. We are striving to provide the best solutions by bringing together experts in various fields, such as art, psychology, and technology."HEELAB's main product is an AI-based mental health management system. We conduct stress-specific programs and personality tests that delve into the inner self. We use various psychological analysis tools, such as the PSS, PITR, and HTP test, to assess each user's stress level comprehensively and provide customized care programs. The system uses pictures and questionnaires to analyze users' stress levels with AI and provide feedback, allowing them to easily understand and manage their condition."Juen said, "HEELAB's competitive advantage lies in the fusion of AI technology, art analysis, and care." "Unlike other mental health management solutions, HEELAB helps users gain direct psychological comfort through mental status examinations and art therapy using pictures. AI analysis technology provides users with customized feedback and solutions optimized for each individual, giving us a competitive advantage."HEELAB does business with corporations, including premium kindergartens, sports clubs, medical clinics, and hospitals. The company supports and educates children and employees to improve their emotional health and academic performance. It also uses its solutions to analyze, manage, and treat patients' psychological states. Juen said, "We plan to expand the scope of our cooperation and prove the effectiveness of our solutions for managing the mental health of various age groups. We are currently gathering feedback from two classes of students at Hansung University for marketing purposes."HEELAB was selected for the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund's Little Penguin Program, which is helping the company secure stability in its early stages. "Having achieved our sales target last year, we hope to secure an additional 300 million won this year. However, this year, we plan to focus more on R&D and marketing than on investment."HEELAB is composed of experienced professionals who collaborate in areas such as art psychology, healthcare, and IT. "Our CEO oversees business operations, our COO is a pharmacist, our principal research engineer came from Samsung, and our senior research engineer has extensive overseas experience. We are proud to have a workforce with an average of 18 years of experience. Through years of data analysis and project management, we have built a solid foundation of data for mental health management solutions. We are leading the company's research direction based on our experience planning and managing various R&D projects and developing customized treatment measures through art psychology research and AI analysis models. Additionally, HEELAB has advisors and counselors from various fields. Their advice and guidance play an important role in improving the quality and effectiveness of our solutions. Thanks to our collaborative team structure, we can develop the best solutions for managing users' mental health from multiple angles."Regarding future plans, Juen stated, "In line with HEELAB's mission, we aspire to build a world where HEELAB's philosophy, 'A mirror to find your true self, a passageway to happiness,' is realized.""Our goal is to raise awareness of mental health management solutions and formally introduce and expand the HEELAB system by collaborating with educational and medical institutions. Our long-term goal is to advance AI analysis technology based on user data to increase the accuracy of customized treatment solutions. Additionally, we plan to expand our market to North America with our CEO, who is a permanent resident, at the helm."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com