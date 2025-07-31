[2025 Kyung Hee University Campus Town Startup CEO] HANAFI, Fintech Platform Built on Islamic Finance Principles

Sharipov Azizbek | HANAFI



HANAFI is a fintech startup that develops and operates a platform based on Islamic financial principles. It was founded by Sharipov Azizbek (30), originally from Uzbekistan.Azizbek has lived in Korea for ten years, during which he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a master’s degree in Korean Language Education. After completing his studies, he earnestly embarked on preparing for a startup, drawing upon his practical capabilities and theoretical knowledge."While living in Korea, I experienced the inconveniences and limitations faced by Muslims within the traditional banking system," CEO Azizbek stated. "Korea had no financial system compliant with Sharia (Islamic law) for Muslims, and I strongly felt the need for a viable alternative. To resolve this issue, I established HANAFI—the first fintech platform in Korea based on Islamic financial principles. HANAFI isn’t only for Muslim users; it also serves anyone seeking ethical and transparent financial services.”HANAFI is the first fintech platform in Korea based on Islamic finance principles. It aims to provide trustworthy financial services not only to Muslim customers but to anyone who pursues ethical and transparent finance.Its first service is a blockchain-based international remittance platform that features low fees, rapid remittance speeds, and enhanced transparency and security in the transaction process. The primary target audience consists of approximately 350,000 Muslims in Korea and about 3 million foreign residents, who are also part of the company’s core user base.HANAFI plans to sequentially launch additional services, including Islamic insurance, interest-free loans, installment-based consumer finance, and partnership-based co-investment products.“Rather than pursuing short-term profits, HANAFI prioritizes building a sustainable financial structure,” Azizbek emphasizes. “Our platform is designed to be inclusive, enabling both Muslims and non-Muslims to access fair and ethical financial services.”“As the only fintech platform in Korea focused on Islamic finance, HANAFI is uniquely positioned to establish a market leader advantage. There’s a rising demand for ethical finance, even among non-Muslims, with growing interest in ESG-aligned models, interest-free lending, and risk-sharing structures. HANAFI is well-positioned to meet this trend as an alternative platform.”Azizbek points out that HANAFI's competitive advantage comes from its use of advanced fintech technologies. “Our services are designed with the user in mind and are based on blockchain and AI,” he explains. “In comparison to traditional banking, we provide more affordable and faster international remittances, tailored financial services, and enhanced security through smart contract technology.”Beyond CEO Azizbek, the HANAFI team currently includes members specializing in marketing and PR, a Sharia advisor, a UX/UI designer, and both front-end and back-end developers.For future plans, Azizbek states, “Following completion of our MVP testing, we plan to officially launch the HANAFI app with international remittance, interest-free finance, and Islamic insurance functions. We also aim to expand our B2B financial services through partnerships with Islamic financial institutions and halal-certified companies.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com