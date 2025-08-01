[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'Digital E&S', a startup that develops an AI-based lightweight DevOps integration platform

Yang OkSu, CEO of Digital E&S



- An open-source, lightweight DevOps platform designed for hybrid management, which combines traditional waterfall and agile models

- The platform offers AI-based quality automated testing (code, UI, performance), risk prediction, project-specific dashboard visualization, and data-based alerts

"Our goal is to enable anyone to easily and quickly automate software project management and quality analysis with our AI-based lightweight DevOps integration platform."Digital E&S is a startup developing a DevOps platform that integrates AI-based testing automation technology and software project management functions. The company was founded in March 2025 by Yang OkSu (55), a professor in the Department of Computer Engineering at Hansung University.Yang has 25 years of experience working at a software company, where he gained practical experience in software solution development, product management, and quality control. He currently teaches a course on software and AI convergence and integration at Hansung University. In addition, he provides career guidance, job search assistance, and support for business startups to students. Drawing on his extensive field experience and innovative educational vision, he is developing a lightweight DevOps platform that integrates AI and advanced software processes."The modern software development environment is undergoing rapid changes. In particular, organizations that carry out multiple projects simultaneously during software development and operation have a pressing need for functions that integrate and monitor the entire project. However, in reality, changes in software development are not visible, requiring repeated quality inspections, and there is a lack of appropriate automation solutions for this purpose."Given the variety of coding methods employed by developers, a tool is necessary to automatically determine and verify the quality of the code. When developers change the UI, there is no automated method to guarantee that the updated screen performs as intended."It is imperative that we verify within a designated time frame whether the developed software meets the performance standards we have established. To address this challenge, Digital E&S is developing a DevOps platform that integrates AI-based testing automation technology and software project management functions."Digital E&S's solution provides integrated management of multiple projects through a lightweight, collaborative management system. Each project's schedules, tasks, and progress can be viewed at a glance, and AI-based task automation automatically distributes repetitive tasks and testing and provides notifications to maximize team efficiency."The automatic quality inspection function tests the consistency of the source code, the functionality of the UI, and the fulfillment of performance standards. This approach reduces the workload for developers, maintains consistent quality levels, and allows even non-experts to intuitively understand risks based on test results and project status. Data-based priority decisions are possible. The development tools are open source and can be easily customized to suit each organization's environment, minimizing implementation costs."Yang stated, "This solution is not merely a software management tool but rather a cutting-edge DevOps platform that integrates AI analysis and data-driven decision-making. It employs a hybrid structure that supports both the waterfall model and the agile method, enabling it to adapt to various organizational cultures and achieve real-time data analysis-based risk prediction and project productivity improvement simultaneously."Small and medium enterprises, development companies executing SI or OS projects, public institutions, and R&D can widely utilize the platform. It offers significant value to all organizations committed to ensuring development quality and schedule stability."The competitiveness of the solution stems from its lightweight integrated project management system, tailored specifically for the Korean development environment. It employs a hybrid approach that combines the traditional waterfall model and the agile model, enabling it to respond flexibly to various organizations and development methods. It is designed to integrate and manage multiple projects simultaneously, thereby increasing efficiency. Specifically, it employs AI to analyze project data, predict developer productivity, quality, and risks, and support real-time judgment and decision-making through dashboards categorized by user (manager, developer, or customer)."Regarding future plans, Yang stated, "We are aiming for an official launch in November 2025 and plan to take a step-by-step approach. The first step is to establish a platform base and ensure stable system service. We will gradually expand our services to attract new customers and our platform services so that we can enter the global market in the long term and find more opportunities."