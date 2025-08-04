[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'Nouri Company', a startup that provides AI marketing assistants to help small business owners market their businesses easily and effectively

Minseo Kim, CEO of Nouri Company



Operating 'Place Lab' to help small business owners market more easily and quickly

Secured more than 5,000 customer stores nationwide in less than six months

"We are growing successfully by attracting users. In less than six months after launching this solution, we secured more than 5,000 customer stores nationwide. Even though it is a web-based service, we are quickly building user trust and loyalty, with Day 1 and Day 30 retention rates of 39.9% and 17.1%, respectively."Nouri Company is a startup that provides AI marketing assistants to help small business owners market their businesses easily and effectively. The company was founded in May 2024 by CEO Minseo Kim (23).Place Lab is a data-driven AI marketing SaaS solution designed specifically for small business owners. "During challenging economic periods, small business owners are often the most severely affected. Self-employed individuals lack the support of a safety net, leaving them to devise their survival strategies, which can be a significant challenge. My parents were self-employed, so I deeply empathize with these difficulties, and that experience became the starting point for our service. For this reason, I initially set out to assist small business owners with their marketing in a manner that is both straightforward and efficient. Our objective is to assist them in developing customized marketing strategies for each store using data and clearly measuring the results."Place Lab's greatest competitive advantage lies in its evolution into an 'integrated AI marketing assistant.' The service is continually expanding and advancing to enable small business owners to efficiently manage their entire marketing process on a single platform. Initially, the service focused on optimizing keyword marketing exposure, but it is now transitioning to a more sophisticated and automated marketing system that utilizes AI technology. The service will gradually integrate functions such as automatically creating customized promotional images for stores using AI image generation technology, analyzing comment data to organize customer feedback and suggest responses, and predicting the timing of repurchases based on customer behavior data to connect to event planning and regular customer management.The company aims to evolve into a structure where AI analyzes and assists the execution of the entire customer funnel, from 'exposure to inflow, purchase, and repurchase.' Kim emphasized that intuitive usability is a basic requirement, ensuring that even individuals unfamiliar with marketing can easily initiate the process. She noted that this approach is evolving into a structure where AI designs and executes the overall marketing strategy for store operations. Place Lab aims to be a true partner for small business owners, not just a simple marketing tool."Regarding future plans, Kim stated, "We are still maintaining our vision of becoming a 'milestone service for small business marketing,' and our quantitative goal is to secure 10,000 users within this year."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com