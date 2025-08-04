[Sungkyunkwan University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'SecuXR,' a startup developing immersive investigative training content

Chung Jae Hyun, CEO of SecuXR



-Featured for providing an immersive training system that reflects actual investigative environments

-In terms of technology, its strengths lie in its lightweight design and real-time performance

SecuXR is a startup that develops immersive investigative training content. The company was founded in April 2024 by CEO Chung Jae Hyun (28).He graduated from Dongguk University with a degree in police administration and is currently pursuing a degree in digital forensics at the Department of Forensics at Sungkyunkwan University's Graduate School. While in school, he conducted ongoing research in cybersecurity. He gained an integrated perspective on cybercrime response through his experience as a Best 10 graduate of the 12th Best of the Best (BoB)—Next-Generation Cyber Security Leader Fostering Program, organized by the Korea Information Technology Research Institute.Chung founded SecuXR based on this experience to develop practical XR-based training content. SecuXR develops immersive simulation content for cybercrime response and digital forensics training, providing an immersive training system that reflects actual investigative environments.The company's flagship product is Crime-X, an actual, immersive, integrated investigation training platform. SecuXR develops extended reality (XR) content, specializing in digital forensics and cybercrime investigation. This content is structured so users can practice the entire process, from evidence collection to analysis and report writing.Chung said, "We are focusing on developing technology that reconstructs crime scenes in 3D for training purposes," adding, "We quickly and accurately create digital twins of crime and disaster scenes by applying the latest 3D rendering and restoration techniques, such as Gaussian splatting. Through this, we aim to provide practical training content that increases both realism and training efficiency.""In terms of content, our item is unique in Korea. Digital forensics is still an unfamiliar field to the general public, but demand is gradually increasing as cybersecurity becomes more important. Although it is still in its early stages in the Korean market, we will take this opportunity to advance our content continuously and expand into overseas markets, mainly in the Middle East and Southeast Asia."Chung said, "In terms of technology, its strengths lie in its lightweight design and real-time performance. We are currently developing technology that enables 3D scene reconstruction using mobile devices. In the future, we will make it possible to easily digitize scenes without high-spec equipment.""This will enable real-time streaming and collaboration between the site, command headquarters, and training centers, dramatically improving training efficiency and response speed."In its early days, SecuXR sought to enter the market by contacting Korean public institutions, information protection training program operators, and educational institutions. However, the nature of Korean public institutions necessitates bidding for most projects, thereby limiting the startup's capacity to introduce its products. Therefore, rather than focusing on sales, the company is building relationships through consultation and feedback and gradually laying the foundation for our business."We are currently working with a few institutions on demonstration projects and talking about launching our content. We also regularly attend conferences and exhibits pertaining to security and investigations to increase brand recognition. For instance, we participated in 'the Korea Police World Expo,' hosted by the Korean National Police Agency, where we demonstrated our content and attracted significant interest from Korean and foreign officials. We are currently discussing the possibility of collaborating with a security training institution in Saudi Arabia and we plan to expand our overseas business through this opportunity."SecuXR received funding from Rabbit Ventures during the initial investment stage. "Aviram, the CEO of Rabbit Ventures, has a deep interest in Korean cybersecurity startups. He continues to support our growth through his diverse network and insights. We also have clear plans for future investment attraction. Once we complete our new 3D reconstruction technology, E-Clone, we intend to actively pursue follow-on investment. After achieving technological perfection and demonstrating its capabilities, we will seek funds for strategic partnerships and global expansion."Regarding future plans, Chung said, “In terms of content, our goal is to secure unrivaled expertise and market dominance in digital forensics and cyber investigation training. In the mid- to long term, we plan to expand overseas based on the Crime-X platform and expand our content further into the digital transformation (DX) industry. Ultimately, we aim to become the global standard for investigation and security training."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com